Rohstoffe im Februar 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.03.24 03:12 Uhr
Februar 2024: Performance der Rohstoffpreise - Gold, Öl und weitere im Vergleich | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Februar 2024 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.228,20 USD 37,90 USD 1,73%
News
Baumwolle
1,07 USD 0,08 USD 8,33%
News
Bleipreis
2.066,75 USD -22,75 USD -1,09%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,74 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
84,30 EUR -1,00 EUR -1,17%
News
Eisenerzpreis
125,36 USD -0,48 USD -0,38%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,85 USD -0,00 USD -0,16%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.045,20 USD 0,80 USD 0,04%
News
Haferpreis
3,72 USD -0,08 USD -2,04%
News
Heizölpreis
70,80 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
565,00 USD 3,00 USD 0,53%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,93 USD 0,01 USD 0,49%
News
Kakaopreis
5.559,00 GBP 105,00 GBP 1,93%
News
Kohlepreis
101,00 USD -3,00 USD -2,88%
News
Kupferpreis
8.401,35 USD 46,75 USD 0,56%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,84 USD -0,00 USD -0,12%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,87 USD 0,01 USD 0,96%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,87 USD 0,01 USD 0,96%
News
Maispreis
4,16 USD -0,01 USD -0,12%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,49 USD -0,00 USD -0,13%
News
Milchpreis
16,97 USD 0,01 USD 0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
663,16 USD 0,80 USD 0,12%
News
Nickelpreis
17.432,50 USD 297,50 USD 1,74%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
82,19 USD -1,43 USD -1,71%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
78,46 USD 0,18 USD 0,23%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,52 USD 0,03 USD 0,86%
News
Palladiumpreis
948,00 USD 5,00 USD 0,53%
News
Palmölpreis
4.029,00 MYR 40,00 MYR 1,00%
News
Platinpreis
880,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
411,75 EUR -3,00 EUR -0,72%
News
Reispreis
17,93 USD 0,06 USD 0,31%
News
Silberpreis
22,68 USD -0,03 USD -0,13%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
334,70 USD 1,20 USD 0,36%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,45 USD 0,00 USD 0,02%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,27 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Super Benzin
1,77 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
Uranpreis
94,45 USD -0,90 USD -0,95%
News
Weizenpreis
190,75 EUR -4,25 EUR -2,18%
News
Zinkpreis
2.381,50 USD 12,50 USD 0,53%
News
Zinnpreis
26.351,00 USD 263,50 USD 1,01%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,23 USD -0,01 USD -5,96%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Februar 2024.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.02.2024 und dem 29.02.2024. Stand ist der 29.02.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -10,0 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -8,78 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -7,93 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 29: Maispreis

Maispreis: -7,38 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 27: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -3,12 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 16: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 6,41 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 6,43 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 7,06 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 7,23 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 14,47 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 24,42 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 37,21 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

