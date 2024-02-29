Rohstoffe im Februar 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Februar 2024 finden Sie hier.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.02.2024 und dem 29.02.2024. Stand ist der 29.02.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -10,0 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -8,78 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -7,93 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 29: Maispreis
Maispreis: -7,38 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -6,07 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 27: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -4,17 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -4,01 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -3,12 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -2,99 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 16: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,99 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 9: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,22 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 6,41 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 6,43 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 7,06 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 7,23 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 14,47 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 24,42 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 37,21 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com