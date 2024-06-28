Rohstoffe im Juni 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Juni 2024 finden Sie hier.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2024 und dem 30.06.2024. Stand ist der 30.06.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -21,39 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -14,49 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -13,60 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Maispreis
Maispreis: -10,76 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -7,01 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -4,48 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 24: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -4,24 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -4,14 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Reispreis
Reispreis: -2,66 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,95 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 14: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 9: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 8: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 5,82 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 5,86 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 6,59 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 6,61 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 7,05 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 11,11 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
