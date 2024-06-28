DAX18.235 +0,1%ESt504.894 -0,2%MSCIW3.513 ±0,0%Dow39.119 -0,1%Nas17.733 -0,7%Bitcoin58.850 +0,7%Euro1,0756 +0,4%Öl85,35 -1,2%Gold2.324 -0,1%
Rohstoffe im Juni 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.07.24 03:05 Uhr
Juni 2024: Performance der Rohstoffpreise - Gold, Öl und weitere im Vergleich | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Juni 2024 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.524,65 USD 23,79 USD 0,95%
Baumwolle
0,73 USD -0,01 USD -1,13%
Bleipreis
2.159,90 USD 20,25 USD 0,95%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,67 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,24%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
101,15 EUR 0,40 EUR 0,40%
Eisenerzpreis
106,51 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,57 USD -0,03 USD -1,27%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
2.324,25 USD -1,89 USD -0,08%
Haferpreis
3,05 USD -0,02 USD -0,65%
Heizölpreis
67,36 USD 0,79 USD 1,19%
Holzpreis
452,00 USD -9,50 USD -2,06%
Kaffeepreis
2,29 USD -0,00 USD -0,15%
Kakaopreis
7.492,00 GBP 482,00 GBP 6,88%
Kohlepreis
109,70 USD -0,05 USD -0,05%
Kupferpreis
9.476,50 USD 54,25 USD 0,58%
Lebendrindpreis
1,94 USD -0,01 USD -0,46%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,90 USD 0,00 USD 0,45%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,90 USD 0,00 USD 0,45%
Maispreis
3,98 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Mastrindpreis
2,59 USD -0,02 USD -0,68%
Milchpreis
19,94 USD 0,03 USD 0,15%
Naphthapreis (European)
662,93 USD 0,20 USD 0,03%
Nickelpreis
16.956,50 USD 124,00 USD 0,74%
Ölpreis (Brent)
85,35 USD -1,05 USD -1,22%
Ölpreis (WTI)
81,89 USD 0,42 USD 0,52%
Orangensaftpreis
4,35 USD 0,06 USD 1,45%
Palladiumpreis
983,00 USD 4,00 USD 0,41%
Palmölpreis
3.976,00 MYR 23,00 MYR 0,58%
Platinpreis
990,00 USD -4,50 USD -0,45%
Rapspreis
478,00 EUR 6,00 EUR 1,27%
Reispreis
17,20 USD 0,44 USD 2,63%
Silberpreis
29,07 USD -0,07 USD -0,24%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
360,00 USD -2,10 USD -0,58%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,44 USD 0,00 USD 0,91%
Sojabohnenpreis
11,49 USD -0,02 USD -0,20%
Super Benzin
1,78 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,17%
Uranpreis
85,65 USD 1,20 USD 1,40%
Weizenpreis
224,00 EUR -3,00 EUR -1,32%
Zinkpreis
2.919,50 USD 43,15 USD 1,50%
Zinnpreis
32.986,50 USD 904,00 USD 2,82%
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD 0,00 USD 0,89%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Juni 2024.

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2024 und dem 30.06.2024. Stand ist der 30.06.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -21,39 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -14,49 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -13,60 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -10,76 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -7,01 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 24: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 14: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 9: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 5,82 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 5,86 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 6,59 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 6,61 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 7,05 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 11,11 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

