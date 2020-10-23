ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Air Liquide vor dem anstehenden, neuen Fünfjahresplan der Kommunistischen Partei Chinas auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 156 Euro belassen. Nach Aussagen von Präsident Xi Jinping zur Dekarbonisierung des Landes bis 2060 seien die Anlegererwartungen für einen stärkeren Fokus auf Erneuerbare Energien gestiegen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Gasehersteller Air Liquide und Linde hätten die Technologie für eine CO2-Abscheidung und -Speicherung in ihren Portfolios. Air Liquide habe derweil im dritten Quartal gute Fortschritte gemacht. Stott erhöhte daher die Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie 2021/22 leicht. Die Preise dürften weiter unterstützend wirken.