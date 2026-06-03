Akzo Nobel Aktie
Marktkap. 10,32 Mrd. EURKGV 15,94 Div. Rendite 3,34%
WKN A2PB32
ISIN NL0013267909
Symbol AKZOF
Akzo Nobel Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 53 auf 60 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte ihre Schätzungen in ihrem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht des Lackherstellers noch einmal an./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2026 / 22:22 / GST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
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Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
60,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
58,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,87%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
58,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,83%
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|09:46
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.26
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.26
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.26
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.26
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.26
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.26
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.04.26
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.02.26
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.02.26
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.26
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.18
|Akzo Nobel Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.12.18
|Akzo Nobel Reduce
|HSBC
|27.03.18
|Akzo Nobel Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.03.17
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Baader Bank
|10.07.14
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.26
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.26
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.26
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG