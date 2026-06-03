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Akzo Nobel Aktie

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Akzo Nobel Aktien-Sparplan
58,92 EUR -0,26 EUR -0,44 %
STU
54,31 CHF -0,03 CHF -0,05 %
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Marktkap. 10,32 Mrd. EUR

KGV 15,94 Div. Rendite 3,34%
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WKN A2PB32

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ISIN NL0013267909

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Symbol AKZOF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Neutral

09:46 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Akzo Nobel N.V.
58,92 EUR -0,26 EUR -0,44%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 53 auf 60 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte ihre Schätzungen in ihrem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht des Lackherstellers noch einmal an./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2026 / 22:22 / GST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
60,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
58,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,87%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
58,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,83%
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
59,14 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

09:46 Akzo Nobel Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:01 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.06.26 Akzo Nobel Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08.06.26 Akzo Nobel Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.05.26 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
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