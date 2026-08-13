thyssenkrupp Aktie
Marktkap. 7,72 Mrd. EURKGV 15,63 Div. Rendite 1,28%
WKN 750000
ISIN DE0007500001
Symbol TYEKF
AI Analyse
thyssenkrupp Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Thyssenkrupp mit einem Kursziel von 16 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Kurzfristiger Gegenwind bringe die starke Anlagestory nicht aus der Spur, schrieb Bastian Synagowitz in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar zum Quartalsbericht des Industriekonzerns./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2026 / 07:58 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Quinta / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: thyssenkrupp Buy
|Unternehmen:
thyssenkrupp AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
16,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
13,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,19%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
13,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Bastian Synagowitz
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
13,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG
|13:41
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:06
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:41
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:06
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:41
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.08.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:06
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.05.26
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK