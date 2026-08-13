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13,81 EUR +0,36 EUR +2,68 %
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AI Analyse

Deutsche Bank AG

thyssenkrupp Buy

13:41 Uhr
thyssenkrupp Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
thyssenkrupp AG
13,81 EUR 0,36 EUR 2,68%
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FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Thyssenkrupp mit einem Kursziel von 16 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Kurzfristiger Gegenwind bringe die starke Anlagestory nicht aus der Spur, schrieb Bastian Synagowitz in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar zum Quartalsbericht des Industriekonzerns./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2026 / 07:58 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quinta / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: thyssenkrupp Buy

Unternehmen:
thyssenkrupp AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
16,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
13,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,19%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
13,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,90%
Analyst Name:
Bastian Synagowitz 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
13,25 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG

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EQS Group EQS-PVR: ThyssenKrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-AFR: ThyssenKrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Group EQS-PVR: ThyssenKrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: ThyssenKrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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