NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat DHL Group nach einem Investorengespräch in London mit einem Kursziel von 53,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Alexia Dogani hält weiterhin Vorsicht für geboten. Das Management gebe sich insgesamt zuversichtlich, was die Verbesserung der Wettbewerbsfähigkeit in Sachen Kosten betreffe, schrieb sie am Dienstag. Zugleich gebe es aber noch keine Trendwende nach oben beim Mengenaufkommen./rob/ck/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.12.2025 / 06:25 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.12.2025 / 06:52 / GMT

