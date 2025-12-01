DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 50,75 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat DHL Group nach einem Investorengespräch in London mit einem Kursziel von 53,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Alexia Dogani hält weiterhin Vorsicht für geboten. Das Management gebe sich insgesamt zuversichtlich, was die Verbesserung der Wettbewerbsfähigkeit in Sachen Kosten betreffe, schrieb sie am Dienstag. Zugleich gebe es aber noch keine Trendwende nach oben beim Mengenaufkommen./rob/ck/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.12.2025 / 06:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.12.2025 / 06:52 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
53,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
45,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,76%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
45,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,00%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
44,98 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|13:21
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.12.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
