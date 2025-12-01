DAX 23.692 +0,4%ESt50 5.697 +0,5%MSCI World 4.378 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 11,75 +1,2%Nas 23.276 -0,4%Bitcoin 75.025 +0,9%Euro 1,1615 +0,0%Öl 62,98 -0,6%Gold 4.203 -0,7%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Marktkap. 50,75 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN wurde kopiert
WKN 555200

ISIN wurde kopiert
ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol wurde kopiert
Symbol DPSTF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

13:21 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
45,34 EUR -0,09 EUR -0,20%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat DHL Group nach einem Investorengespräch in London mit einem Kursziel von 53,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Alexia Dogani hält weiterhin Vorsicht für geboten. Das Management gebe sich insgesamt zuversichtlich, was die Verbesserung der Wettbewerbsfähigkeit in Sachen Kosten betreffe, schrieb sie am Dienstag. Zugleich gebe es aber noch keine Trendwende nach oben beim Mengenaufkommen./rob/ck/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.12.2025 / 06:25 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.12.2025 / 06:52 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
53,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
45,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,76%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
45,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,00%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
44,98 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

