DAX 24.160 +0,8%ESt50 5.693 +0,5%MSCI World 4.392 +0,0%Nas 23.725 +0,6%Bitcoin 93.041 -3,0%Euro 1,1518 -0,2%Öl 64,75 -0,5%Gold 4.003 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 BYD A0M4W9 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 DroneShield A2DMAA Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Palantir A2QA4J Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Humanoid Global A41B76 RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
24.000-Punkte-Marke zurückerobert: DAX höher -- Chinas Börsen letztlich im Plus - Tokio im Feiertag -- Berkshire Hathaway macht mehr Gewinn -- Pfizer verklagt Novo Nordisk -- Apple, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
So viel Gewinn hätte ein Litecoin-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren So viel Gewinn hätte ein Litecoin-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
Ethereum: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition von vor 1 Jahr abgeworfen Ethereum: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition von vor 1 Jahr abgeworfen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
11,02 EUR +0,04 EUR +0,36 %
STU
10,21 CHF -0,02 CHF -0,21 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 1,94 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol GRNNF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Grand City Properties Buy

10:46 Uhr
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
11,02 EUR 0,04 EUR 0,36%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 15 Euro belassen. Analyst Kai Klose zog am Montag ein positives Fazit zweier Roadshows mit dem Wohnimmobilienunternehmen in Lugano und Mailand. Grand City Properties setze nach wie vor die richtigen Prioritäten mit der weiteren Stärkung des Finanzprofils. Die aktuelle Aktienbewertung sei nicht gerade anspruchsvoll./rob/ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2025 / 08:29 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
15,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
37,36%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
11,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,12%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,23 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

16.09.25 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
09.09.25 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.09.25 Grand City Properties Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.08.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.08.25 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: SDAX beginnt Dienstagshandel im Minus
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen SDAX am Freitagmittag steigen
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus
dpa-afx Aktien von Vonovia, LEG & Co. ziehen an: Schwaches Umfeld und Marktzinsen stützen Immobilienwerte
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet den Handel im Minus
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
RSS Feed
Grand City Properties S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen