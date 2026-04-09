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JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

16:46 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,68 EUR 0,04 EUR 0,75%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo vor der Berichtssaison der italienischen Banken auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro belassen. Sie habe ihre Schätzungen für das Institut insgesamt nur wenig angepasst, schrieb Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für das laufende Jahr rechnet die Expertin nun mit einem etwas geringeren Gewinn je Aktie als zuvor. Dies sei in erster Linie auf vorsichtigere Annahmen hinsichtlich der Erträge im Kerngeschäft zurückzuführen. Die Expertin verwies auf die aktuellen gesamtwirtschaftlichen Unsicherheiten./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2026 / 13:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.04.2026 / 13:04 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
7,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
5,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,72%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
5,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,26%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,84 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

16:46 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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