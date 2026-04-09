Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 98,1 Mrd. EURKGV 11,17 Div. Rendite 6,35%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo vor der Berichtssaison der italienischen Banken auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro belassen. Sie habe ihre Schätzungen für das Institut insgesamt nur wenig angepasst, schrieb Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für das laufende Jahr rechnet die Expertin nun mit einem etwas geringeren Gewinn je Aktie als zuvor. Dies sei in erster Linie auf vorsichtigere Annahmen hinsichtlich der Erträge im Kerngeschäft zurückzuführen. Die Expertin verwies auf die aktuellen gesamtwirtschaftlichen Unsicherheiten./la/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2026 / 13:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.04.2026 / 13:04 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
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Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
7,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
5,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,72%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
5,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,26%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,84 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|16:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.02.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|16:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.02.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|16:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.02.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)