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JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

08:01 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,64 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,35%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Branchenkonsolidierung in Italien schreite voran, schrieb Delphine Lee am Montag mit Blick auf jüngste Presseberichte zu Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) und Banco BPM. Die MPS könnte demnach ihren Generali-Anteil an die Unicredit oder Intesa verkaufen, um die Übernahme der Banco BPM zu stemmen. Dieser Bericht der Financial Times sei allerdings bereits dementiert worden. Lee setzt aufgrund der niedrigen Bewertungen weiter auf Intesa und Unicredit./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.04.2026 / 01:26 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2026 / 01:26 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
7,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
5,61 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,78%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
5,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,09%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,92 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

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