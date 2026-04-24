Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 98,4 Mrd. EURKGV 11,17 Div. Rendite 6,35%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Branchenkonsolidierung in Italien schreite voran, schrieb Delphine Lee am Montag mit Blick auf jüngste Presseberichte zu Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) und Banco BPM. Die MPS könnte demnach ihren Generali-Anteil an die Unicredit oder Intesa verkaufen, um die Übernahme der Banco BPM zu stemmen. Dieser Bericht der Financial Times sei allerdings bereits dementiert worden. Lee setzt aufgrund der niedrigen Bewertungen weiter auf Intesa und Unicredit./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.04.2026 / 01:26 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2026 / 01:26 / BST
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Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
7,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
5,61 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,78%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
5,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|08:01
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.04.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.04.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.04.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)