|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
220,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
add
|Kurs*:
197,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,39%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
199,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,28%
|
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
209,70 €
|18:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|08.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|18:56 Uhr
|18:56 Uhr
|Givaudan Sell
|18:08 Uhr
|Rio Tinto overweight
|18:08 Uhr
|BHP Group overweight
|18:07 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|16:42 Uhr
|Wells Fargo buy
|16:23 Uhr
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|15:33 Uhr
|Swiss Re Sell
|15:31 Uhr
|Hannover Rück buy
|15:30 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|15:29 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|15:19 Uhr
|SAP Halten
|15:12 Uhr
|NORMA Group Halten
|14:35 Uhr
|JPMorgan Chase overweight
|14:34 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|14:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Euroshop Verkaufen
|14:20 Uhr
|adidas buy
|14:19 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|13:50 Uhr
|Sanofi overweight
|13:45 Uhr
|SAP buy
|13:43 Uhr
|Covestro Halten
|13:37 Uhr
|United Parcel Service Outperform
|13:33 Uhr
|SAP buy
|13:26 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|13:26 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|13:26 Uhr
|RATIONAL Underperform
|13:25 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Outperform
|13:25 Uhr
|VINCI overweight
|13:24 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|13:24 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|13:24 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector Perform
|13:23 Uhr
|GEA Sector Perform
|13:21 Uhr
|Siemens Outperform
|13:20 Uhr
|LOréal overweight
|13:19 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Outperform
|13:15 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|13:14 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|13:14 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|13:12 Uhr
|Boeing Neutral
|13:12 Uhr
|Henkel vz. overweight
|13:11 Uhr
|Apple overweight
|13:09 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|13:08 Uhr
|Givaudan buy
|13:07 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|13:04 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|13:04 Uhr
|Siltronic Neutral
|13:03 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:03 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|13:03 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|13:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Post overweight
|13:00 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
