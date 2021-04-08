  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

199,50EUR
-0,70EUR
-0,35%
19:45:05
STU
14.04.2021 18:56

Shop Apotheke Europe NV add (Baader Bank)

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat Shop Apotheke mit "Add" und einem Kursziel von 220 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Online-Apotheke werde weiterhin stark wachsen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Bis 2023 könne der Umsatz auf zwei Milliarden Euro zulegen, das wäre mehr als das Doppelte im Vergleich zum Jahr 2020. Positive Impulse dürften nicht zuletzt von der Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland ausgehen./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2021 / 15:53 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV add

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Baader Bank		 Kursziel:
220,00 €
Rating jetzt:
add		 Kurs*:
197,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,39%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
199,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,28%
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
209,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

18:56 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
08.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
07.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+5,11%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,11%
Ø Kursziel: 209,70
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Baader Bank
220,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,11%
Ø Kursziel: 209,70
Aktuelle Analysen

18:56 Uhr Givaudan Sell
18:08 Uhr Rio Tinto overweight
18:08 Uhr BHP Group overweight
18:07 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
16:42 Uhr Wells Fargo buy
16:23 Uhr Boeing Conviction Buy List
15:33 Uhr Swiss Re Sell
15:31 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
15:30 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
15:29 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
15:19 Uhr SAP Halten
15:12 Uhr NORMA Group Halten
14:35 Uhr JPMorgan Chase overweight
14:34 Uhr Zurich Insurance overweight
14:21 Uhr Deutsche Euroshop Verkaufen
14:20 Uhr adidas buy
14:19 Uhr Aroundtown SA Neutral
13:50 Uhr Sanofi overweight
13:45 Uhr SAP buy
13:43 Uhr Covestro Halten
13:37 Uhr United Parcel Service Outperform
13:33 Uhr SAP buy
13:26 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
13:26 Uhr HeidelbergCement Neutral
13:26 Uhr RATIONAL Underperform
13:25 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
13:25 Uhr VINCI overweight
13:24 Uhr Covestro overweight
13:24 Uhr Fraport Neutral
13:24 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector Perform
13:23 Uhr GEA Sector Perform
13:21 Uhr Siemens Outperform
13:20 Uhr LOréal overweight
13:19 Uhr Henkel vz. Outperform
13:15 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
13:14 Uhr Zalando buy
13:14 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
13:12 Uhr Boeing Neutral
13:12 Uhr Henkel vz. overweight
13:11 Uhr Apple overweight
13:09 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Neutral
13:08 Uhr Givaudan buy
13:07 Uhr Covestro Sell
13:04 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
13:04 Uhr Siltronic Neutral
13:03 Uhr Infineon buy
13:03 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
13:03 Uhr ASML NV Neutral
13:01 Uhr Deutsche Post overweight
13:00 Uhr Novo Nordisk Underperform

