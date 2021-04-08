MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat Shop Apotheke mit "Add" und einem Kursziel von 220 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Online-Apotheke werde weiterhin stark wachsen, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Bis 2023 könne der Umsatz auf zwei Milliarden Euro zulegen, das wäre mehr als das Doppelte im Vergleich zum Jahr 2020. Positive Impulse dürften nicht zuletzt von der Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland ausgehen./bek/he