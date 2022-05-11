  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

83,76EUR
+2,24EUR
+2,75%
10:15:02
STU
84,16EUR
+12,84EUR
+18,00%
11.05.2022
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

12.05.2022 09:46

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Baader Bank)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat Shop Apotheke von "Add" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 100 auf 110 Euro angehoben. Es gebe nun mehr Klarheit darüber, wann das E-Rezept in Deutschland bindend eingeführt werde, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies könnte ein bedeutender Treiber für die Aktien der Online-Apotheke sein. Einem Pressebericht zufolge soll das elektronische Rezept wohl ab dem 1. September in regionalen Stufen verpflichtend eingeführt werden./la/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2022 / 07:56 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09:46 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
11.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
09.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX sehr schwach -- Asiens Börsen schwach -- Commerzbank-Gewinn höher als gedacht -- RWE verdient mehr -- Siemens, Allianz, Rivian, Disney, Beyond Meat im Fokus
CANCOM verdient trotz Lieferproblemen mehr. thyssenkrupp prüft Joint Venture mit NSK. Hapag-Lloyd mit Gewinnschub. Sonos greift mit eigenem Sprachassistenten für Musik an. Eckert & Ziegler auf Kurs zu Jahreszielen. Bechtle bestätigt Prognose. United Internet und 1&1 mit besserem Gewinn. ProSiebenSat.1 wächst. Varta mit Rückgang beim Umsatz.
07:13 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX sehr schwach -- Asiens Börsen schwach -- Commerzbank-Gewinn höher als gedacht -- RWE verdient mehr -- Siemens, Allianz, Rivian, Disney, Beyond Meat im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.05.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX setzt Erholung fort - Bayer sehr schwach (Dow Jones)
11.05.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Jefferies bleibt nach Vortagesverlusten entspannt (dpa-afx)
11.05.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt weit im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Saudi Aramco ist wertvollstes Unternehmen -- E.ON mit Gewinnrückgang -- Bayer, NEL, thyssenkrupp, Conti im Fokus (finanzen.net)
10.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: 13.350 DAX Punkte könnten das Zwischentief gewesen sein - Aktien im Fokus: Shop Apotheke und thyssenkrupp (finanzen.net)
10.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erholt - Aber unter Tageshochs (Dow Jones)
10.05.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX erholt - "Stunde der Schnäppchenjäger" (Dow Jones)
10.05.22
Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose massiv unter Druck - die Gründe (Börse Online)
mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+51,47%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +51,47%
Ø Kursziel: 126,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
60
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
Warburg Research
144,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
201,00 €
Barclays Capital
138,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
125,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
80,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +51,47%
Ø Kursziel: 126,88
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

