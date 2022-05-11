|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
110,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
84,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,70%
|Rating vorher:
Add
|Kurs aktuell:
83,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,33%
|
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
126,88 €
|09:46 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|11.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|09:22 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|09:21 Uhr
|Sixt Reduce
|09:21 Uhr
|Siemens Overweight
|09:10 Uhr
|RWE Overweight
|09:08 Uhr
|Bechtle Add
|09:08 Uhr
|Salzgitter Buy
|09:07 Uhr
|Merck Overweight
|09:02 Uhr
|Allianz Neutral
|09:00 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Overweight
|08:55 Uhr
|Zur Rose Buy
|08:55 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|08:26 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Sell
|07:44 Uhr
|Sanofi Buy
|07:43 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|07:42 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|07:42 Uhr
|Lufthansa Underweight
|07:41 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Overweight
|07:32 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|07:31 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Equal Weight
|07:30 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Add
|07:14 Uhr
|Alstom Overweight
|07:02 Uhr
|Brenntag Overweight
|07:01 Uhr
|K+S Overweight
|07:00 Uhr
|SAP Neutral
|11.05.22
|Infineon Underperform
|11.05.22
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|11.05.22
|METRO (St.) Hold
|11.05.22
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|11.05.22
|Bayer Buy
|11.05.22
|Evonik Hold
|11.05.22
|Evonik Add
|11.05.22
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|11.05.22
|Siemens Energy Neutral
|11.05.22
|Bilfinger Kaufen
|11.05.22
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
|11.05.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|11.05.22
|thyssenkrupp Kaufen
|11.05.22
|E.ON Halten
|11.05.22
|Aareal Bank Halten
|11.05.22
|K+S Overweight
|11.05.22
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
|11.05.22
|Telefonica Deutschland Kaufen
|11.05.22
|GEA Halten
|11.05.22
|Bayer Neutral
|11.05.22
|Bayer Kaufen
|11.05.22
|EVOTEC Outperform
|11.05.22
|RATIONAL Underperform
|11.05.22
|NEL ASA Outperform
|11.05.22
|Reckitt Benckiser Sector Perform
|11.05.22
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
