|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
164,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
160,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,99%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
164,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,00
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
162,00 €
