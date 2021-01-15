|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
164,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
155,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,81%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
154,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
174,75 €
|14.01.21
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
