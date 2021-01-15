  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

154,60EUR
-4,40EUR
-2,77%
15.01.2021
STU
154,60EUR
-4,00EUR
-2,52%
15.01.2021
GVIE
14.01.2021 11:31

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Warburg Research)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach der Ankündigung einer Wandelanleihe auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 164 Euro belassen. Die Bedingungen - etwa der Koupon von 0 Prozent - erschienen sehr günstig für den Pharmaversandhändler, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen könnte mit dem frischen Geld weiter wachsen - auch durch Übernahmen./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
164,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
155,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,81%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
154,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,08%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
174,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

14.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
13.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
12.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
11.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+13,03%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,03%
Ø Kursziel: 174,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Barclays Capital
195,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
200,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
170,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
160,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Warburg Research
164,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,03%
Ø Kursziel: 174,75
Aktuelle Analysen

15.01.21 Fielmann Halten
15.01.21 SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner buy
15.01.21 SAP kaufen
15.01.21 Knorr-Bremse kaufen
15.01.21 Valeo SA Sell
15.01.21 TOTAL buy
15.01.21 BP Conviction Buy List
15.01.21 WACKER CHEMIE kaufen
15.01.21 Renault Neutral
15.01.21 Südzucker Hold
15.01.21 Stabilus buy
15.01.21 Drägerwerk Hold
15.01.21 SAP buy
15.01.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
15.01.21 DWS Group Sector Perform
15.01.21 Siemens Equal weight
15.01.21 Corestate Capital Reduce
15.01.21 Corestate Capital Hold
15.01.21 Continental Equal-Weight
15.01.21 SAP Outperform
15.01.21 SAP buy
15.01.21 Deutsche Telekom buy
15.01.21 Nordex buy
15.01.21 Siemens Energy overweight
15.01.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
15.01.21 SAP kaufen
15.01.21 Telefonica Deutschland buy
15.01.21 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Hold
15.01.21 Diageo buy
15.01.21 Pernod Ricard buy
15.01.21 Dürr overweight
15.01.21 KION GROUP Equal-Weight
15.01.21 GEA neutral
15.01.21 DIC Asset Kaufen
15.01.21 Barclays overweight
15.01.21 Schneider Electric overweight
15.01.21 Elmos Semiconductor buy
15.01.21 Südzucker Halten
15.01.21 Drägerwerk Verkaufen
15.01.21 BMW Hold
15.01.21 Daimler buy
15.01.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
15.01.21 Renault Neutral
15.01.21 ASML NV Neutral
15.01.21 HELLA Underweight
15.01.21 Novo Nordisk buy
15.01.21 Sanofi Sell
15.01.21 Roche Hold
15.01.21 GlaxoSmithKline Hold
15.01.21 Novartis buy

