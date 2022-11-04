Neu auf finanzen.net?
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
75,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
44,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
68,20%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
43,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
71,94%
|
Analyst Name:
Victoria Petrova
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
97,50 €
|15:16 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.11.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.11.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.11.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|01.11.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
