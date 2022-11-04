  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

43,62EUR
+3,13EUR
+7,73%
15:51:57
STU
41,54EUR
+0,17EUR
+0,41%
09:22:17
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

07.11.2022 15:16

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat Shop Apotheke auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe im Rahmen der vorab veröffentlichten Quartalseckdaten abgeschnitten, schrieb Analystin Victoria Petrova in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie.Sie habe zudem ihre Schätzungen nun an die verschobene Einführung des E-Rezepts angepasst./gl/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.11.2022 / 03:26 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
44,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
68,20%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
43,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
71,94%
Analyst Name:
Victoria Petrova 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
97,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

15:16 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform Credit Suisse Group
04.11.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
03.11.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.11.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
01.11.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+123,52%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +123,52%
Ø Kursziel: 97,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
40
60
80
100
120
140
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
60,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
75,00 €
Barclays Capital
95,00 €
Baader Bank
55,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Warburg Research
99,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
140,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +123,52%
Ø Kursziel: 97,50
