DAX 23.760 -0,8%
ESt50 5.617 -0,8%
MSCI World 4.340 -0,2%
Top 10 Crypto 13,78 -0,1%
Nas 23.349 -2,0%
Bitcoin 88.496 +0,0%
Euro 1,1488 +0,0%
Öl 64,63 +0,4%
Gold 3.959 +0,7%
DAX klar unter 24.000er-Marke -- Novo Nordisk enttäuscht bei Bilanz -- Fresenius hebt Prognose an -- BMW steigert Betriebsgewinn -- Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT, AMD, Rivian, DroneShield im Fokus
Pinterest verschreckt Anleger mit durchwachsener Bilanz und schickt Aktie auf Talfahrt Pinterest verschreckt Anleger mit durchwachsener Bilanz und schickt Aktie auf Talfahrt
Oktober 2025: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Siemens Energy-Aktie Oktober 2025: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Siemens Energy-Aktie
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

19,81 EUR +2,66 EUR +15,48 %
STU
18,44 CHF +1,71 CHF +10,23 %
BRX
Marktkap. 17,95 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

UBS AG

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

12:01 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
19,81 EUR 2,66 EUR 15,48%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 160 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Supriya Subramanian lobte am Mittwochmorgen die starke Profitabilität bei Windkraftanlagen auf Land. Die Jahresziele seien gemessen am Mittelpunkt unverändert./rob/ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2025 / 07:20 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
160,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
19,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Supriya Subramanian 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
158,50 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

12:01 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
10:11 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:31 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.10.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.10.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

dpa-afx Aktienrückkaufprogramm Vestas-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Ziele nach überraschend gutem Quartal eingeengt Vestas-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Ziele nach überraschend gutem Quartal eingeengt
finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
finanzen.net Oktober 2025: So schätzen Experten die Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie ein
dpa-afx VW-Aktie mit leichtem Plus: Nächste Woche keine Produktionsstopps bei VW - Tochter Audi mit Personalie
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
dpa-afx Iberdrola startet letzten Windpark vor Rügen - Aktie leichter
finanzen.net September 2025: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
finanzen.net Aktien von Orsted und Siemens Energy wieder höher: Analyst sieht Hürden für Orsted-Kapitalerhöhung
Zacks Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Zacks Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY)
Zacks Fast-paced Momentum Stock Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Zacks Why Fast-paced Mover Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap
Benzinga Earnings Breakdown: Vestas Wind Systems Q4
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Report: Q4 Overview
