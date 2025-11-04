Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 160 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Supriya Subramanian lobte am Mittwochmorgen die starke Profitabilität bei Windkraftanlagen auf Land. Die Jahresziele seien gemessen am Mittelpunkt unverändert./rob/ag/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2025 / 07:20 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|12:01
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|10:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:31
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
