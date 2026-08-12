Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 27,84 Mrd. EURKGV 29,82 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
AI Analyse
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 220 auf 250 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Roadshow mit dem Chef und dem Finanzvorstand des Windturbinen-Herstellers in London habe anhaltende Margen- und Umsatzsteigerungen signalisiert, schrieb Colin Moody in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar./rob/ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.08.2026 / 20:07 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2026 / 00:45 / EDT
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Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
250,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
28,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
211,75 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|10:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:36
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.08.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.08.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:36
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.08.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.08.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.08.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.08.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.05.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.03.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:36
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.08.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.07.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)