DAX 26.447 +0,6%ESt50 6.555 +0,1%MSCI World 5.035 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 8,1365 +0,9%Nas 26.803 +0,8%Bitcoin 54.373 -1,0%Euro 1,1553 +0,2%Öl 87,62 +0,6%Gold 4.353 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SpaceX A42D4F NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Infineon 623100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Micron Technology 869020 Microsoft 870747 Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank 514000 RENK RENK73
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Energiekontor mit Gewinnwarnung -- NU mit rekordgewinn -- Reddit, Hertz, Unusual Machines, Volatus, SAP im Fokus
Top News
Nach Abbruch der Rekordserie: DAX präsentiert sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen Nach Abbruch der Rekordserie: DAX präsentiert sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen
Meine 7 wichtigsten KI-Agenten für Aktienresearch Meine 7 wichtigsten KI-Agenten für Aktienresearch
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
27,70 EUR +0,03 EUR +0,11 %
STU
27,71 EUR -0,28 EUR -1,00 %
HAML
finanzen.net zero
Vestas Wind Systems A-S jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
Smartphone

Marktkap. 27,84 Mrd. EUR

KGV 29,82 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol VWSYF

AI Analyse

RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

10:11 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
27,70 EUR 0,03 EUR 0,11%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 220 auf 250 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Roadshow mit dem Chef und dem Finanzvorstand des Windturbinen-Herstellers in London habe anhaltende Margen- und Umsatzsteigerungen signalisiert, schrieb Colin Moody in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar./rob/ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.08.2026 / 20:07 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2026 / 00:45 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
250,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
28,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
211,75 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

10:11 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:11 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09:36 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.08.26 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.08.26 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

dpa-afx Ergebnisprognose erhöht Vestas-Aktie steigt zweistellig: Zweites Quartal über Erwartungen - Nordex-Papiere profitieren Vestas-Aktie steigt zweistellig: Zweites Quartal über Erwartungen - Nordex-Papiere profitieren
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
TraderFox Stocks in Action: ThyssenKrupp Nucera, JENOPTIK, Vestas, TUI und TKMS.
finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie: Was Analysten im Juli vom Papier halten
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
dpa-afx Siemens Energy-Aktie: GE Vernova löst Gewinnmitnahmen aus - auch Nordex sinkt
finanzen.net Juni 2026: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst
TraderFox Stocks in Action: AB Inbev, Vestas, Siemens Energy, BASF und Knorr-Bremse.
Zacks Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Zacks Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Zacks Is Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Zacks What Makes Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Zacks Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
RSS Feed
Vestas Wind Systems A-S zu myNews hinzufügen

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.