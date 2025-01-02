Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Rohstoffe 2024 - die Gewinner und Verlierer im vergangenen Jahr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.01.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -23,03 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -20,73 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 30: Reispreis
Reispreis: -19,12 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -17,12 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -16,67 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 27: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -14,81 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -13,73 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -9,52 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -9,13 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -8,82 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -5,84 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -5,10 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -3,69 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,99 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,97 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 6,52 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 7,00 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 11,49 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 14,60 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 14,90 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 16,44 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 18,02 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 19,12 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 21,40 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 27,25 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 48,61 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 3: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 55,62 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 68,09 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 159,78 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
