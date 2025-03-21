DAX22.892 -0,5%ESt505.424 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto12,18 +4,3%Dow41.985 +0,1%Nas17.784 +0,5%Bitcoin77.394 +0,2%Euro1,0819 -0,5%Öl72,11 -0,2%Gold3.023 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T DEUTZ 630500 RENK RENK73 NVIDIA 918422 HENSOLDT HAG000 Steyr Motors A40TC4 thyssenkrupp 750000 Lufthansa 823212 BYD A0M4W9 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen mit Last-Minute Tagesgewinn -- DAX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Micron Technology übertrifft Erwartungen -- Douglas, Tesla, DEUTZ, FUCHS, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Krypto Broker Vergleich - die besten Broker im Test Krypto Broker Vergleich - die besten Broker im Test
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 12

22.03.25 09:10 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte in KW 12: So performten Gold, Öl und andere wichtige Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.622,65 USD -51,95 USD -1,94%
News
Baumwolle
0,65 USD -0,01 USD -1,07%
News
Bleipreis
2.019,00 USD -21,05 USD -1,03%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,60 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,63%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
94,92 EUR -0,08 EUR -0,08%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,96 USD 0,00 USD 0,10%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.023,18 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,80 USD 0,03 USD 0,73%
News
Heizölpreis
59,44 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
676,00 USD 5,00 USD 0,75%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,90 USD -0,02 USD -0,48%
News
Kakaopreis
6.259,00 GBP 23,00 GBP 0,37%
News
Kohlepreis
98,25 USD 0,75 USD 0,77%
News
Kupferpreis
9.813,48 USD -71,88 USD -0,73%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,07 USD -0,01 USD -0,67%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,86 USD 0,00 USD 0,47%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,86 USD 0,00 USD 0,47%
News
Maispreis
4,63 USD -0,05 USD -1,02%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,87 USD -0,01 USD -0,36%
News
Milchpreis
18,53 USD 0,01 USD 0,05%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
609,79 USD -0,60 USD -0,10%
News
Nickelpreis
15.915,00 USD -143,11 USD -0,89%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
72,11 USD -0,15 USD -0,21%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
68,30 USD -0,07 USD -0,10%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,73 USD 0,02 USD 0,55%
News
Palladiumpreis
962,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
4.651,00 MYR -18,00 MYR -0,39%
News
Platinpreis
979,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
495,00 EUR 3,50 EUR 0,71%
News
Reispreis
13,42 USD 0,08 USD 0,56%
News
Silberpreis
33,04 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
299,90 USD 2,40 USD 0,81%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,42 USD -0,01 USD -1,45%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,10 USD -0,04 USD -0,37%
News
Super Benzin
1,68 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,48%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
226,25 EUR -0,50 EUR -0,22%
News
Zinkpreis
2.906,40 USD 7,65 USD 0,26%
News
Zinnpreis
34.775,00 USD -413,50 USD -1,18%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD -0,00 USD -1,35%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 12

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 16.03.2025 und dem 21.03.2025. Stand ist der 21.03.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,84 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 6,39 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis