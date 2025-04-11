DAX20.374 -0,9%ESt504.787 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto11,20 +3,7%Dow40.213 +1,6%Nas16.724 +2,1%Bitcoin75.009 +2,0%Euro1,1358 ±0,0%Öl64,59 +1,9%Gold3.237 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 15

13.04.25 01:11 Uhr
KW 15 an den Rohstoffmärkten: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Gold, Öl & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 15

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 06.04.2025 und dem 11.04.2025. Stand ist der 11.04.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -13,66 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,64 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 28: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,19 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 9: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 5,93 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 5: Maispreis

Maispreis: 6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 6,55 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 3: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 8,55 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 22,91 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis