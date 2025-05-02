DAX23.087 +2,6%ESt505.285 +2,4%Top 10 Crypto12,45 -1,2%Dow41.317 +1,4%Nas17.978 +1,5%Bitcoin84.812 ±-0,0%Euro1,1296 ±0,0%Öl61,45 -0,7%Gold3.240 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 18

04.05.25 02:47 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte in KW 18: So entwickelten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.435,65 USD 22,08 USD 0,91%
News
Baumwolle
0,66 USD -0,01 USD -1,13%
News
Bleipreis
1.947,00 USD -1,00 USD -0,05%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,57 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,13%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
92,84 EUR 2,73 EUR 3,03%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,67 USD 0,22 USD 6,51%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.240,30 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,70 USD 0,12 USD 3,42%
News
Heizölpreis
52,83 USD -0,26 USD -0,50%
News
Holzpreis
549,50 USD -3,00 USD -0,54%
News
Kaffeepreis
4,00 USD -0,14 USD -3,48%
News
Kakaopreis
6.334,00 GBP -39,00 GBP -0,61%
News
Kohlepreis
93,25 USD 0,45 USD 0,48%
News
Kupferpreis
9.375,00 USD 180,00 USD 1,96%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,11 USD 0,02 USD 0,87%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,93 USD 0,01 USD 0,60%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,93 USD 0,01 USD 0,60%
News
Maispreis
4,61 USD -0,03 USD -0,65%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,95 USD 0,02 USD 0,62%
News
Milchpreis
18,49 USD 0,03 USD 0,16%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
536,31 USD -4,27 USD -0,79%
News
Nickelpreis
15.325,00 USD 320,00 USD 2,13%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
61,45 USD -0,42 USD -0,68%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
58,39 USD -0,60 USD -1,02%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,96 USD 0,26 USD 9,50%
News
Palladiumpreis
955,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
3.920,00 MYR -51,00 MYR -1,28%
News
Platinpreis
965,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
472,00 EUR -21,75 EUR -4,41%
News
Reispreis
12,80 USD 0,38 USD 3,06%
News
Silberpreis
32,02 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
290,40 USD 3,50 USD 1,22%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,49 USD -0,01 USD -1,03%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,49 USD 0,09 USD 0,87%
News
Super Benzin
1,68 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,12%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
201,75 EUR -1,25 EUR -0,62%
News
Zinkpreis
2.581,50 USD 14,00 USD 0,55%
News
Zinnpreis
30.855,00 USD 145,00 USD 0,47%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,17 USD 0,00 USD 0,58%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 18

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 27.04.2025 und dem 02.05.2025. Stand ist der 02.05.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -8,91 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -8,24 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,56 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -4,36 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 6: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 13,41 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 23,47 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

