Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 19

11.05.25 03:24 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte in KW 19: So entwickelten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.406,32 USD -6,48 USD -0,27%
News
Baumwolle
0,67 USD -0,00 USD -0,01%
News
Bleipreis
1.992,00 USD 67,00 USD 3,48%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,55 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,13%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
95,39 EUR -0,87 EUR -0,90%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,79 USD 0,17 USD 4,56%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.328,56 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
4,00 USD 0,37 USD 10,12%
News
Heizölpreis
54,68 USD 0,79 USD 1,47%
News
Holzpreis
544,50 USD -11,50 USD -2,07%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,99 USD 0,02 USD 0,50%
News
Kakaopreis
6.673,00 GBP 2,00 GBP 0,03%
News
Kohlepreis
96,75 USD -2,70 USD -2,71%
News
Kupferpreis
9.485,25 USD 73,25 USD 0,78%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,15 USD 0,01 USD 0,25%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,90 USD -0,00 USD -0,30%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,90 USD -0,00 USD -0,30%
News
Maispreis
4,43 USD 0,02 USD 0,51%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,98 USD 0,01 USD 0,29%
News
Milchpreis
18,43 USD -0,10 USD -0,54%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
548,66 USD 4,15 USD 0,76%
News
Nickelpreis
15.460,00 USD 85,00 USD 0,55%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
63,88 USD 0,76 USD 1,20%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
61,05 USD 0,78 USD 1,29%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,75 USD -0,21 USD -6,93%
News
Palladiumpreis
979,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
3.790,00 MYR 18,00 MYR 0,48%
News
Platinpreis
1.000,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
471,50 EUR -1,00 EUR -0,21%
News
Reispreis
12,64 USD -0,16 USD -1,25%
News
Silberpreis
32,74 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
287,50 USD -0,40 USD -0,14%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,49 USD 0,01 USD 2,15%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,44 USD 0,08 USD 0,77%
News
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
199,00 EUR -0,50 EUR -0,25%
News
Zinkpreis
2.622,00 USD 60,00 USD 2,34%
News
Zinnpreis
31.745,00 USD -155,00 USD -0,49%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,18 USD 0,00 USD 1,71%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 19

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 04.05.2025 und dem 09.05.2025. Stand ist der 09.05.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 19: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 2: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 4,83 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,88 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

