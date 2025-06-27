Rohstoffe im Mai 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

Heute im Fokus

1&1 mit Gewinnwarnung. Porsche SE platziert Schuldscheindarlehen im Milliardenwert. Autowerte gefragt. USA und China einigen sich im Zollstreit in einigen Punkten. Siemens, Nordex & Co: BofA sieht Chancen. Rüstungsaktien leiden unter Gewinnmitnahmen. Apple-Aktie wird 2025 zum immer größeren Verlierer. DeepSeek in Deutschland vor dem Aus?