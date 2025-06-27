Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 26
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 22.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.
Platz 32: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -12,15 Prozent
Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -11,67 Prozent
Platz 30: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -9,90 Prozent
Platz 29: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -6,43 Prozent
Platz 28: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -5,65 Prozent
Platz 27: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -5,02 Prozent
Platz 26: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,58 Prozent
Platz 25: Reispreis
Reispreis: -4,36 Prozent
Platz 24: Maispreis
Maispreis: -3,96 Prozent
Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -3,75 Prozent
Platz 22: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -3,70 Prozent
Platz 21: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,64 Prozent
Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -3,05 Prozent
Platz 19: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -2,79 Prozent
Platz 18: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -1,72 Prozent
Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,98 Prozent
Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -0,88 Prozent
Platz 15: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 14: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,31 Prozent
Platz 13: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,90 Prozent
Platz 12: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 1,27 Prozent
Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,35 Prozent
Platz 10: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,66 Prozent
Platz 9: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,94 Prozent
Platz 8: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,01 Prozent
Platz 7: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 3,11 Prozent
Platz 6: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 4,59 Prozent
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 5,34 Prozent
Platz 4: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 6,25 Prozent
Platz 3: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 6,37 Prozent
Platz 2: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 6,47 Prozent
Platz 1: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 8,38 Prozent
