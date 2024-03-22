KW 12: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 17.03.2024 und dem 22.03.2024. Stand ist der 22.03.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -8,41 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -3,11 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 22: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,02 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Reispreis
Reispreis: -1,96 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 7: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 4: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,64 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 5,64 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 8,77 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com