KW 12: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

23.03.24 02:12 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye: Gold, Öl und mehr - Wer sind die Gewinner und Verlierer? | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.301,06 USD 2,91 USD 0,13%
News
Baumwolle
0,92 USD -0,01 USD -0,77%
News
Bleipreis
1.991,85 USD -38,40 USD -1,89%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,73 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,34%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
89,86 EUR 2,48 EUR 2,84%
News
Eisenerzpreis
110,94 USD 0,65 USD 0,59%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,65 USD -0,04 USD -2,48%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.165,40 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,58 USD 0,03 USD 0,92%
News
Heizölpreis
70,27 USD -0,26 USD -0,37%
News
Holzpreis
609,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,85 USD -0,01 USD -0,62%
News
Kakaopreis
7.116,00 GBP 185,00 GBP 2,67%
News
Kohlepreis
113,25 USD 0,25 USD 0,22%
News
Kupferpreis
8.740,65 USD -132,45 USD -1,49%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,88 USD -0,01 USD -0,38%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,85 USD -0,00 USD -0,41%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,85 USD -0,00 USD -0,41%
News
Maispreis
4,40 USD -0,02 USD -0,34%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,50 USD -0,01 USD -0,29%
News
Milchpreis
16,42 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
709,26 USD -0,10 USD -0,01%
News
Nickelpreis
17.149,00 USD -278,50 USD -1,60%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
85,56 USD -0,02 USD -0,02%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
80,81 USD -0,01 USD -0,01%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,66 USD 0,07 USD 1,97%
News
Palladiumpreis
992,50 USD -16,50 USD -1,64%
News
Palmölpreis
4.307,00 MYR -45,00 MYR -1,03%
News
Platinpreis
897,50 USD -11,50 USD -1,27%
News
Rapspreis
447,75 EUR -1,25 EUR -0,28%
News
Reispreis
17,36 USD -0,15 USD -0,83%
News
Silberpreis
24,68 USD -0,07 USD -0,28%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
338,70 USD -6,20 USD -1,80%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,48 USD -0,01 USD -2,19%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,92 USD -0,19 USD -1,59%
News
Super Benzin
1,80 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,28%
News
Uranpreis
89,35 USD 0,85 USD 0,95%
News
Weizenpreis
207,25 EUR 7,50 EUR 3,75%
News
Zinkpreis
2.447,85 USD -52,80 USD -2,11%
News
Zinnpreis
27.550,00 USD -146,50 USD -0,53%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,22 USD -0,00 USD -0,86%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 12

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 17.03.2024 und dem 22.03.2024. Stand ist der 22.03.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -8,41 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 22: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 7: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 4: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 5,64 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 8,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

