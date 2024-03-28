DAX18.492 +0,1%ESt505.083 ±0,0%MSCIW3.438 ±0,0%Dow39.807 +0,1%Nas16.379 -0,1%Bitcoin65.485 +1,5%Euro1,0793 ±0,0%Öl87,50 +1,3%Gold2.233 ±0,0%
KW 13: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

31.03.24 15:20 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye: Gold, Öl und mehr - Wer sind die Gewinner und Verlierer? | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 13

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 24.03.2024 und dem 29.03.2024. Stand ist der 29.03.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Reispreis

Reispreis: -5,53 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 16: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 10,20 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

