KW 13: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 24.03.2024 und dem 29.03.2024. Stand ist der 29.03.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Reispreis
Reispreis: -5,53 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,36 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 16: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 3,30 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 4,55 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 5,42 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 10,20 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
