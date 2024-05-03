KW 18: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 28.04.2024 und dem 03.05.2024. Stand ist der 03.05.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -25,38 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -9,52 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -6,91 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -6,36 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -6,10 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,44 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -4,04 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -2,92 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -2,01 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,50 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 4,55 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 6,59 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,59 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 31,68 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
