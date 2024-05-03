DAX18.002 +0,6%ESt504.921 +0,6%MSCIW3.361 +1,2%Dow38.676 +1,2%Nas16.156 +2,0%Bitcoin58.289 -0,2%Euro1,0761 +0,3%Öl82,78 -1,1%Gold2.303 ±0,0%
KW 18: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

04.05.24 03:42 Uhr
Goldglanz und Ölfieber: Die explosive Performance der Rohstoffe in KW 18 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 18

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 28.04.2024 und dem 03.05.2024. Stand ist der 03.05.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -25,38 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -9,52 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -6,91 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -6,36 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -6,10 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,44 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 6,59 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,59 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 31,68 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

