DAX18.693 ±0,0%ESt505.035 ±-0,0%MSCIW3.462 +0,5%Dow39.070 ±0,0%Nas16.921 +1,1%Bitcoin63.241 +0,1%Euro1,0847 +0,3%Öl82,09 +0,7%Gold2.334 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T EVOTEC 566480 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81 Microsoft 870747 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen fester -- SEC ebnet Weg für Ether-ETFs -- Rheinmetall erhält großen Munitionsauftrag -- LANXESS, RWE, Microsoft, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
KW 21: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 21: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 21: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

25.05.24 03:27 Uhr
Explosive Entwicklungen: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe in KW 21 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.666,82 USD 53,12 USD 2,03%
News
Baumwolle
0,80 USD -0,01 USD -1,58%
News
Bleipreis
2.248,25 USD 14,40 USD 0,64%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,65 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
108,08 EUR -2,42 EUR -2,19%
News
Eisenerzpreis
117,53 USD -0,11 USD -0,09%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,50 USD -0,17 USD -6,18%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.334,40 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,76 USD 0,04 USD 1,01%
News
Heizölpreis
63,93 USD 0,26 USD 0,41%
News
Holzpreis
526,50 USD -6,00 USD -1,13%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,18 USD 0,02 USD 1,14%
News
Kakaopreis
6.680,00 GBP 449,00 GBP 7,21%
News
Kohlepreis
103,65 USD -3,10 USD -2,90%
News
Kupferpreis
10.204,44 USD -86,06 USD -0,84%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,84 USD 0,00 USD 0,22%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,94 USD -0,00 USD -0,13%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,94 USD -0,00 USD -0,13%
News
Maispreis
4,65 USD 0,01 USD 0,11%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,60 USD 0,10 USD 4,02%
News
Milchpreis
18,58 USD 0,01 USD 0,05%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
661,77 USD 1,33 USD 0,20%
News
Nickelpreis
19.954,00 USD 166,50 USD 0,84%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
82,09 USD 0,58 USD 0,71%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
77,80 USD 0,82 USD 1,07%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,77 USD 0,08 USD 1,78%
News
Palladiumpreis
966,50 USD -5,50 USD -0,57%
News
Palmölpreis
3.872,00 MYR 19,00 MYR 0,49%
News
Platinpreis
1.028,50 USD 4,50 USD 0,44%
News
Rapspreis
490,00 EUR -5,25 EUR -1,06%
News
Reispreis
18,36 USD -0,12 USD -0,62%
News
Silberpreis
30,34 USD 0,21 USD 0,70%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
387,80 USD 11,00 USD 2,92%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,45 USD -0,00 USD -0,44%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,50 USD 0,11 USD 0,85%
News
Super Benzin
1,79 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,39%
News
Uranpreis
91,60 USD -0,15 USD -0,16%
News
Weizenpreis
261,25 EUR 3,00 EUR 1,16%
News
Zinkpreis
2.999,40 USD -6,45 USD -0,21%
News
Zinnpreis
33.700,00 USD 599,00 USD 1,81%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,18 USD 0,00 USD 1,04%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 21

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 19.05.2024 und dem 24.05.2024. Stand ist der 24.05.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -5,30 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 13: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 6: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 4,81 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 4,96 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 6,25 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 9,13 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis