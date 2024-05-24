KW 20: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Freitagabend um die Kurse der Rohstoffe

KW 21: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Heute im Fokus

EZB-Ratsmitglied Joachim Nagel: Erste Zinssenkung im Juni wahrscheinlich. Gold stabilisiert sich nach jüngsten Kursverlusten. Volkswagen führt Gespräche über Produktionspartnerschaft in Indien. Infineon will Umsätze im Server-Geschäft ausweiten. Deutsche Wirtschaft zieht zu Jahresbeginn nur leicht an. Netz lacht über Fehler in KI-Überblicken von Google-Suche.