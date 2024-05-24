KW 21: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 19.05.2024 und dem 24.05.2024. Stand ist der 24.05.2024.
Platz 32: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -5,30 Prozent
Platz 31: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -4,60 Prozent
Platz 30: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -4,56 Prozent
Platz 29: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -3,63 Prozent
Platz 28: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -3,36 Prozent
Platz 27: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -3,17 Prozent
Platz 26: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -3,09 Prozent
Platz 25: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,99 Prozent
Platz 24: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,90 Prozent
Platz 23: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -2,66 Prozent
Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,25 Prozent
Platz 21: Reispreis
Reispreis: -2,19 Prozent
Platz 20: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,52 Prozent
Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,04 Prozent
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 17: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,10 Prozent
Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,06 Prozent
Platz 15: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 14: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 13: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,42 Prozent
Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,55 Prozent
Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,66 Prozent
Platz 10: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,14 Prozent
Platz 9: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 8: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,47 Prozent
Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,45 Prozent
Platz 6: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 4,81 Prozent
Platz 5: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 4,96 Prozent
Platz 4: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 5,26 Prozent
Platz 3: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 5,67 Prozent
Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 6,25 Prozent
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 9,13 Prozent
