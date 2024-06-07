KW 23: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 02.06.2024 und dem 07.06.2024. Stand ist der 07.06.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -9,54 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -8,59 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -7,03 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -6,27 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -4,56 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 25: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -4,24 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -3,59 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,47 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,28 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 17: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 8: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 5,49 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 5,56 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 12,36 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
