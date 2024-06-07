DAX18.557 -0,5%ESt505.051 -0,4%MSCIW3.479 -0,3%Dow38.799 -0,2%Nas17.133 -0,2%Bitcoin64.117 -0,1%Euro1,0802 -0,8%Öl79,47 -0,7%Gold2.293 ±0,0%
KW 23: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

08.06.24 02:12 Uhr
Explosive Entwicklungen: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe in KW 23 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 23

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 02.06.2024 und dem 07.06.2024. Stand ist der 07.06.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -9,54 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -8,59 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -7,03 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -6,27 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 17: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,56 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 12,36 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

