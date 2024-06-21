KW 25: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 16.06.2024 und dem 21.06.2024. Stand ist der 21.06.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -7,10 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -6,71 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,21 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 29: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -4,54 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -4,23 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,19 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 24: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 22: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,77 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 1,95 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 2,91 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 3,48 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,49 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,67 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 8,01 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
