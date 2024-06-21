DAX18.164 -0,5%ESt504.907 -0,8%MSCIW3.509 -0,3%Dow39.150 ±0,0%Nas17.689 -0,2%Bitcoin59.974 +0,1%Euro1,0693 -0,1%Öl85,02 -0,8%Gold2.322 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Cavendish Hydrogen Asa Registered A40EDQ Lufthansa 823212 NEL ASA A0B733 EVOTEC 566480 Apple 865985 Bayer BAY001 GameStop A0HGDX Tesla A1CX3T TUI TUAG50 Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow letztlich stabil - Techwerte im Minus -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Varta mit Umsatzwarnung -- Rheinmetall erhält Rekordauftrag -- NVIDIA, Sarepta Therapeutics, Covestro, BASF im Fokus
Top News
KW 25: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
BYD möchte expandieren: Bau einer zweiten Fabrik in Europa
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 25: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

22.06.24 02:10 Uhr
KW 25: So rasant veränderten sich die Preise für Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.513,35 USD -8,30 USD -0,33%
News
Baumwolle
0,69 USD -0,02 USD -2,61%
News
Bleipreis
2.144,50 USD 7,50 USD 0,35%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,66 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,18%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
101,34 EUR -1,01 EUR -0,99%
News
Eisenerzpreis
107,15 USD 0,04 USD 0,04%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,72 USD -0,01 USD -0,29%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.321,51 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,10 USD -0,13 USD -3,88%
News
Heizölpreis
65,78 USD -0,79 USD -1,19%
News
Holzpreis
454,50 USD -18,00 USD -3,81%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,27 USD -0,05 USD -1,97%
News
Kakaopreis
8.210,00 GBP -308,00 GBP -3,62%
News
Kohlepreis
109,75 USD -1,00 USD -0,90%
News
Kupferpreis
9.562,50 USD -83,85 USD -0,87%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,88 USD 0,01 USD 0,32%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,92 USD 0,01 USD 0,96%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,92 USD 0,01 USD 0,96%
News
Maispreis
4,35 USD -0,05 USD -1,02%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,58 USD -0,02 USD -0,71%
News
Milchpreis
19,91 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
660,57 USD -0,63 USD -0,09%
News
Nickelpreis
16.931,50 USD -207,00 USD -1,21%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
85,02 USD -0,69 USD -0,81%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
80,60 USD -0,63 USD -0,78%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,28 USD 0,06 USD 1,49%
News
Palladiumpreis
956,50 USD 30,50 USD 3,29%
News
Palmölpreis
3.930,00 MYR -50,00 MYR -1,26%
News
Platinpreis
996,50 USD 13,50 USD 1,37%
News
Rapspreis
462,50 EUR -1,75 EUR -0,38%
News
Reispreis
18,22 USD 0,22 USD 1,19%
News
Silberpreis
29,55 USD -1,19 USD -3,87%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
362,50 USD 4,60 USD 1,29%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,44 USD -0,00 USD -0,11%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,61 USD 0,05 USD 0,43%
News
Super Benzin
1,76 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,17%
News
Uranpreis
84,75 USD -0,95 USD -1,12%
News
Weizenpreis
224,75 EUR -2,00 EUR -0,88%
News
Zinkpreis
2.785,75 USD -25,70 USD -0,91%
News
Zinnpreis
32.637,50 USD 74,00 USD 0,23%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD 0,00 USD 0,37%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 25

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 16.06.2024 und dem 21.06.2024. Stand ist der 21.06.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -7,10 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -6,71 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,21 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 29: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -4,54 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 24: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,67 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 8,01 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis