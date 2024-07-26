DAX18.418 +0,7%ESt504.863 +1,1%MSCIW3.524 +1,0%Dow40.589 +1,6%Nas17.358 +1,0%Bitcoin62.428 -0,1%Euro1,0860 +0,1%Öl80,55 -2,3%Gold2.388 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Varta A0TGJ5 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 thyssenkrupp 750000 Apple 865985 TUI TUAG50 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- BASF setzt weniger um -- Umsatzrückgang bei Mercedes-Benz -- thyssenkrupp: Prognosesenkung -- Varta im Fokus
Top News
KW 30: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Fundamental Media Brand Survey: Diese Fondsgesellschaften beherrschen den deutschen Markt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 30: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

27.07.24 02:12 Uhr
Rohstoff-Knaller in KW 30: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.279,65 USD 5,15 USD 0,23%
News
Baumwolle
0,66 USD -0,01 USD -1,78%
News
Bleipreis
2.029,85 USD 34,64 USD 1,74%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,62 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
99,38 EUR 1,57 EUR 1,61%
News
Eisenerzpreis
107,14 USD -0,33 USD -0,31%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,99 USD -0,05 USD -2,64%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.387,95 USD 1,95 USD 0,08%
News
Haferpreis
3,23 USD -0,08 USD -2,49%
News
Heizölpreis
63,67 USD -1,59 USD -2,43%
News
Holzpreis
510,50 USD 5,50 USD 1,09%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,31 USD -0,02 USD -0,88%
News
Kakaopreis
6.408,00 GBP -249,00 GBP -3,74%
News
Kohlepreis
106,70 USD 1,20 USD 1,14%
News
Kupferpreis
8.995,25 USD -8,10 USD -0,09%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,89 USD -0,00 USD -0,24%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,93 USD -0,00 USD -0,32%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,93 USD -0,00 USD -0,32%
News
Maispreis
3,95 USD -0,12 USD -2,89%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,59 USD 0,01 USD 0,37%
News
Milchpreis
19,85 USD 0,02 USD 0,10%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
688,79 USD -2,03 USD -0,29%
News
Nickelpreis
15.538,55 USD 36,95 USD 0,24%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
80,55 USD -1,85 USD -2,25%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
76,43 USD -1,89 USD -2,41%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,35 USD 0,15 USD 3,59%
News
Palladiumpreis
905,50 USD -7,50 USD -0,82%
News
Palmölpreis
4.044,00 MYR 36,00 MYR 0,90%
News
Platinpreis
942,00 USD 3,50 USD 0,37%
News
Rapspreis
459,25 EUR -14,50 EUR -3,06%
News
Reispreis
15,23 USD 0,22 USD 1,43%
News
Silberpreis
27,91 USD -0,01 USD -0,04%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
351,40 USD -0,80 USD -0,23%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,44 USD -0,02 USD -4,47%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,72 USD -0,44 USD -3,90%
News
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
Uranpreis
82,00 USD -0,60 USD -0,73%
News
Weizenpreis
217,00 EUR -2,50 EUR -1,14%
News
Zinkpreis
2.608,50 USD 10,50 USD 0,40%
News
Zinnpreis
29.400,00 USD 325,00 USD 1,12%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,18 USD -0,00 USD -0,96%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 30

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 21.07.2024 und dem 26.07.2024. Stand ist der 26.07.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -5,71 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -4,88 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 25: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 23: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,31 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,72 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 1: Reispreis

Reispreis: 6,60 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis