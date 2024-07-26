KW 30: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 21.07.2024 und dem 26.07.2024. Stand ist der 26.07.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -5,71 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -4,99 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -4,88 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -4,79 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,69 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 25: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -4,34 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 23: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -3,73 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -3,31 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -3,30 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,28 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,79 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 8: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 5: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,79 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,72 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 1: Reispreis
Reispreis: 6,60 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
