KW 34: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 18.08.2024 und dem 23.08.2024. Stand ist der 23.08.2024.
Platz 32: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -5,12 Prozent
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,25 Prozent
Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,50 Prozent
Platz 29: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,82 Prozent
Platz 28: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,24 Prozent
Platz 27: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,95 Prozent
Platz 26: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -0,31 Prozent
Platz 25: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,30 Prozent
Platz 24: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 23: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 22: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 20: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 19: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 0,05 Prozent
Platz 18: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 17: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 0,47 Prozent
Platz 16: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,50 Prozent
Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,76 Prozent
Platz 14: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,39 Prozent
Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,49 Prozent
Platz 12: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,63 Prozent
Platz 11: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 2,42 Prozent
Platz 10: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,54 Prozent
Platz 9: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,68 Prozent
Platz 8: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,81 Prozent
Platz 7: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 4,43 Prozent
Platz 6: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 4,43 Prozent
Platz 5: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 4,94 Prozent
Platz 4: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 5,00 Prozent
Platz 3: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 6,67 Prozent
Platz 2: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 7,58 Prozent
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 10,07 Prozent
