KW 34: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

24.08.24 02:18 Uhr
KW 34: Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe im Wochenrückblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.542,15 USD 71,80 USD 2,91%
News
Baumwolle
0,71 USD 0,02 USD 2,35%
News
Bleipreis
2.085,65 USD 24,15 USD 1,17%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,56 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,57%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
105,11 EUR 0,30 EUR 0,29%
News
Eisenerzpreis
98,19 USD -0,19 USD -0,19%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,03 USD -0,03 USD -1,46%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,22 USD -0,26 USD -10,48%
News
Goldpreis
2.512,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,26 USD 0,09 USD 2,92%
News
Heizölpreis
61,02 USD 1,32 USD 2,21%
News
Holzpreis
506,50 USD -15,00 USD -2,88%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,51 USD 0,03 USD 1,38%
News
Kakaopreis
6.379,00 GBP 31,00 GBP 0,49%
News
Kohlepreis
120,50 USD -1,60 USD -1,31%
News
Kupferpreis
9.173,21 USD 112,31 USD 1,24%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,83 USD 0,00 USD 0,01%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,81 USD 0,01 USD 1,35%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,81 USD 0,01 USD 1,35%
News
Maispreis
3,68 USD -0,03 USD -0,81%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,43 USD 0,01 USD 0,42%
News
Milchpreis
20,66 USD -0,01 USD -0,05%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
658,97 USD 2,98 USD 0,45%
News
Nickelpreis
16.538,87 USD 210,37 USD 1,29%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
79,02 USD 1,91 USD 2,48%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
74,97 USD 2,00 USD 2,74%
News
Orangensaftpreis
5,14 USD 0,20 USD 4,14%
News
Palladiumpreis
966,50 USD 31,00 USD 3,31%
News
Palmölpreis
3.976,00 MYR 48,00 MYR 1,22%
News
Platinpreis
965,50 USD 17,00 USD 1,79%
News
Rapspreis
452,75 EUR 2,75 EUR 0,61%
News
Reispreis
15,04 USD 0,13 USD 0,87%
News
Silberpreis
29,83 USD 0,82 USD 2,83%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
306,50 USD -0,20 USD -0,07%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,41 USD 0,01 USD 2,85%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
9,53 USD 0,12 USD 1,22%
News
Super Benzin
1,68 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,41%
News
Uranpreis
79,90 USD 0,05 USD 0,06%
News
Weizenpreis
194,50 EUR -2,25 EUR -1,14%
News
Zinkpreis
2.841,10 USD 14,10 USD 0,50%
News
Zinnpreis
32.812,50 USD 60,00 USD 0,18%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,18 USD 0,01 USD 3,25%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 34

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 18.08.2024 und dem 23.08.2024. Stand ist der 23.08.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 3: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 6,67 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 7,58 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 10,07 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

