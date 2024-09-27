KW 39: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 22.09.2024 und dem 27.09.2024. Stand ist der 27.09.2024.
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -4,48 Prozent
Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)
Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -4,07 Prozent
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -4,02 Prozent
Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)
Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -3,45 Prozent
Platz 28: Reispreis
Platz 28: Reispreis
Reispreis: -2,06 Prozent
Platz 27: Heizölpreis
Platz 27: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -0,53 Prozent
Platz 26: Naphthapreis (European)
Platz 26: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,38 Prozent
Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis
Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Platz 24: Zuckerpreis
Platz 24: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis
Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin
Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,13 Prozent
Platz 21: Mastrindpreis
Platz 21: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,82 Prozent
Platz 20: Zinnpreis
Platz 20: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,84 Prozent
Platz 19: Goldpreis
Platz 19: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,04 Prozent
Platz 18: Rapspreis
Platz 18: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 17: Kakaopreis
Platz 17: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 1,18 Prozent
Platz 16: Silberpreis
Platz 16: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,64 Prozent
Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis
Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,65 Prozent
Platz 14: Weizenpreis
Platz 14: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,85 Prozent
Platz 13: Nickelpreis
Platz 13: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,34 Prozent
Platz 12: Baumwolle
Platz 12: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 2,78 Prozent
Platz 11: Bleipreis
Platz 11: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 3,32 Prozent
Platz 10: Platinpreis
Platz 10: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,47 Prozent
Platz 9: Maispreis
Platz 9: Maispreis
Maispreis: 3,73 Prozent
Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis
Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 3,95 Prozent
Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis
Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 5,10 Prozent
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 5,18 Prozent
Platz 5: Kupferpreis
Platz 5: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 5,86 Prozent
Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 5,92 Prozent
Platz 3: Zinkpreis
Platz 3: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 6,20 Prozent
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 6,77 Prozent
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 18,93 Prozent

