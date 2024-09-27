DAX19.474 +1,2%ESt505.067 +0,7%MSCIW3.727 +0,2%Dow42.313 +0,3%Nas18.120 -0,4%Bitcoin58.953 +0,1%Euro1,1166 -0,1%Öl72,45 +1,4%Gold2.655 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T TUI TUAG50 Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow Jones markiert neues Rekordhoch -- DAX schließt erstmals über 19.400 Punkten -- LVMH erwirbt Moncler-Beteiligung -- BayWa, Allianz im Fokus
Top News
KW 39: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche KW 39: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 39: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 39: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 39: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

28.09.24 03:11 Uhr
Rohstoffmarkt KW 39: Gold, Öl und andere Top-Performer im Wochenrückblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.646,67 USD 35,17 USD 1,35%
News
Baumwolle
0,74 USD 0,03 USD 3,57%
News
Bleipreis
2.077,00 USD -23,15 USD -1,10%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,53 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,13%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
96,98 EUR 0,20 EUR 0,21%
News
Eisenerzpreis
92,54 USD 0,29 USD 0,31%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,92 USD 0,32 USD 12,35%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.655,05 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,86 USD 0,03 USD 0,65%
News
Heizölpreis
56,80 USD 0,26 USD 0,47%
News
Holzpreis
534,50 USD 9,50 USD 1,81%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,69 USD -0,04 USD -1,57%
News
Kakaopreis
5.330,00 GBP 13,00 GBP 0,24%
News
Kohlepreis
115,00 USD 0,25 USD 0,22%
News
Kupferpreis
9.846,36 USD -98,31 USD -0,99%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,84 USD -0,00 USD -0,20%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,82 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,82 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Maispreis
4,18 USD 0,05 USD 1,09%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,47 USD 0,02 USD 0,79%
News
Milchpreis
23,30 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
624,65 USD 0,10 USD 0,02%
News
Nickelpreis
16.653,50 USD 102,00 USD 0,62%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
72,45 USD 1,03 USD 1,44%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
68,63 USD 1,17 USD 1,73%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,71 USD -0,01 USD -0,11%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.019,00 USD -34,00 USD -3,23%
News
Palmölpreis
4.159,00 MYR -76,00 MYR -1,79%
News
Platinpreis
1.004,50 USD -5,50 USD -0,54%
News
Rapspreis
469,25 EUR -6,00 EUR -1,26%
News
Reispreis
15,12 USD 0,20 USD 1,31%
News
Silberpreis
31,65 USD -0,40 USD -1,25%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
344,00 USD 19,80 USD 6,11%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,42 USD -0,01 USD -1,17%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,66 USD 0,26 USD 2,48%
News
Super Benzin
1,63 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,37%
News
Uranpreis
81,65 USD 0,90 USD 1,10%
News
Weizenpreis
220,50 EUR -1,25 EUR -0,56%
News
Zinkpreis
3.045,40 USD 7,00 USD 0,23%
News
Zinnpreis
32.427,00 USD 33,00 USD 0,10%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,23 USD -0,01 USD -2,28%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 39

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 22.09.2024 und dem 27.09.2024. Stand ist der 27.09.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,07 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 20: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,73 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 5,10 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 5,86 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 5,92 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 3: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 6,20 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 6,77 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 18,93 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis