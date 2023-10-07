KW 40: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.10.2023 und dem 06.10.2023. Stand ist der 06.10.2023.
Platz 31: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -13,75 Prozent
Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -11,36 Prozent
Platz 29: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -9,16 Prozent
Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -8,89 Prozent
Platz 27: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -7,28 Prozent
Platz 26: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -6,29 Prozent
Platz 25: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -5,08 Prozent
Platz 24: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -3,63 Prozent
Platz 23: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -3,62 Prozent
Platz 22: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,05 Prozent
Platz 21: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,75 Prozent
Platz 20: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -2,48 Prozent
Platz 19: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,98 Prozent
Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,81 Prozent
Platz 17: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,53 Prozent
Platz 16: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,15 Prozent
Platz 15: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: -1,13 Prozent
Platz 14: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,80 Prozent
Platz 13: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -0,54 Prozent
Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,31 Prozent
Platz 10: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -0,24 Prozent
Platz 9: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 8: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 7: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 5: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,50 Prozent
Platz 4: Maispreis
Maispreis: 3,56 Prozent
Platz 3: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 3,85 Prozent
Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 7,43 Prozent
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 12,63 Prozent
