DAX15.230 +1,1%ESt504.144 +1,1%MSCIW2.845 +1,0%Dow33.408 +0,9%Nas13.431 +1,6%Bitcoin26.340 -0,1%Euro1,0589 +0,4%Öl84,43 +0,3%Gold1.832 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Coca-Cola 850663 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 Apple 865985 TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Rheinmetall erhält Auftrag von Bundeswehr -- VW, ExxonMobil, Bank of America im Fokus
Top News
KW 40: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 40: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 40: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

07.10.23 03:31 Uhr
KW 40: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.242,95 USD 7,97 USD 0,36%
News
Baumwolle
0,85 USD -0,04 USD -4,47%
News
Bleipreis
2.207,00 USD 65,90 USD 3,08%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Diesel Benzin
1,84 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,13%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
133,97 EUR 0,89 EUR 0,67%
News
Eisenerzpreis
117,42 USD -0,61 USD -0,52%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,33 USD 0,14 USD 4,49%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
1.831,66 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
4,24 USD -0,10 USD -2,25%
News
Heizölpreis
76,87 USD 1,06 USD 1,39%
News
Holzpreis
344,00 USD 5,00 USD 1,47%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,46 USD 0,00 USD 0,31%
News
Kakaopreis
2.942,00 GBP -24,00 GBP -0,81%
News
Kohlepreis
122,50 USD 2,00 USD 1,66%
News
Kupferpreis
7.886,75 USD 74,50 USD 0,95%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,83 USD 0,01 USD 0,58%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,82 USD 0,01 USD 1,55%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,82 USD 0,01 USD 1,55%
News
Maispreis
4,93 USD -0,04 USD -0,76%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,49 USD 0,01 USD 0,48%
News
Milchpreis
16,84 USD -0,01 USD -0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
640,45 USD 4,37 USD 0,69%
News
Nickelpreis
18.265,00 USD 38,50 USD 0,21%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
84,43 USD 0,25 USD 0,30%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
82,78 USD 0,23 USD 0,28%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,78 USD 0,02 USD 0,44%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.160,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
3.562,00 MYR -4,00 MYR -0,11%
News
Platinpreis
881,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
425,75 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,29%
News
Reispreis
16,03 USD 0,39 USD 2,46%
News
Silberpreis
21,56 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
367,50 USD -5,70 USD -1,53%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,58 USD -0,00 USD -0,29%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,64 USD -0,16 USD -1,23%
News
Super Benzin
1,84 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,13%
News
Uranpreis
66,25 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Weizenpreis
234,25 EUR -1,50 EUR -0,64%
News
Zinkpreis
2.472,50 USD 22,50 USD 0,92%
News
Zinnpreis
23.959,00 USD -66,00 USD -0,27%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,27 USD 0,01 USD 2,29%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 40

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.10.2023 und dem 06.10.2023. Stand ist der 06.10.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -13,75 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -11,36 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -9,16 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -8,89 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -7,28 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -6,29 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -3,62 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 17: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 5: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 7,43 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 12,63 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis