KW 40: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 29.09.2024 und dem 04.10.2024. Stand ist der 04.10.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -8,22 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -5,58 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,38 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 28: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 27: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 25: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,39 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 2,91 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 3,46 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 4,25 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,76 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 7,39 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 7,58 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 9,04 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 9,25 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 9,49 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com