KW 40: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

05.10.24 03:22 Uhr
Rohstoffmarkt KW 40: Gold, Öl und andere Top-Performer im Wochenrückblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.668,57 USD 35,03 USD 1,33%
Baumwolle
0,74 USD 0,03 USD 3,57%
Bleipreis
2.106,15 USD 14,60 USD 0,70%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,55 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,45%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
96,02 EUR 0,63 EUR 0,66%
Eisenerzpreis
108,31 USD -0,43 USD -0,40%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,83 USD -0,14 USD -4,71%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
2.652,32 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Haferpreis
3,89 USD 0,05 USD 1,24%
Heizölpreis
61,29 USD 0,79 USD 1,31%
Holzpreis
523,50 USD -8,00 USD -1,51%
Kaffeepreis
2,55 USD 0,01 USD 0,29%
Kakaopreis
5.082,00 GBP 70,00 GBP 1,40%
Kohlepreis
121,50 USD 5,75 USD 4,97%
Kupferpreis
9.796,24 USD 10,99 USD 0,11%
Lebendrindpreis
1,87 USD 0,01 USD 0,55%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,84 USD -0,00 USD -0,06%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,84 USD -0,00 USD -0,06%
Maispreis
4,25 USD -0,03 USD -0,64%
Mastrindpreis
2,50 USD 0,01 USD 0,35%
Milchpreis
22,56 USD -0,29 USD -1,27%
Naphthapreis (European)
669,10 USD -1,71 USD -0,25%
Nickelpreis
17.598,50 USD -317,50 USD -1,77%
Ölpreis (Brent)
78,14 USD 0,26 USD 0,33%
Ölpreis (WTI)
74,45 USD 0,73 USD 0,99%
Orangensaftpreis
4,71 USD 0,01 USD 0,20%
Palladiumpreis
1.013,50 USD 11,00 USD 1,10%
Palmölpreis
4.400,00 MYR 133,00 MYR 3,12%
Platinpreis
991,50 USD -4,00 USD -0,40%
Rapspreis
486,75 EUR 5,75 EUR 1,20%
Reispreis
15,14 USD -0,03 USD -0,16%
Silberpreis
32,20 USD 0,13 USD 0,41%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
331,80 USD -1,00 USD -0,30%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,44 USD 0,00 USD 1,05%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,38 USD -0,09 USD -0,86%
Super Benzin
1,65 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,49%
Uranpreis
82,35 USD 0,40 USD 0,49%
Weizenpreis
228,75 EUR -3,25 EUR -1,40%
Zinkpreis
3.143,50 USD 9,45 USD 0,30%
Zinnpreis
33.801,50 USD -2,50 USD -0,01%
Zuckerpreis
0,23 USD -0,00 USD -0,95%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 40

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 29.09.2024 und dem 04.10.2024. Stand ist der 04.10.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -8,22 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -5,58 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 28: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 27: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 25: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,39 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,46 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 7,39 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 7,58 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 9,04 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 9,25 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 9,49 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

