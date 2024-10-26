DAX19.464 +0,1%ESt504.943 +0,2%MSCIW3.703 -0,1%Dow42.114 -0,6%Nas18.519 +0,6%Bitcoin61.513 -0,1%Euro1,0795 -0,3%Öl75,90 +1,8%Gold2.747 ±0,0%
KW 43: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

26.10.24 03:33 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 43: Gold, Öl und mehr - Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 43

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 20.10.2024 und dem 25.10.2024. Stand ist der 25.10.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 28: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,85 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 4,54 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 4: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 5,04 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 9,58 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 10,66 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,06 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

