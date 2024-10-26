KW 43: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 20.10.2024 und dem 25.10.2024. Stand ist der 25.10.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -6,83 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,11 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 28: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,85 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,25 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 4,05 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 4,54 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,76 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 4: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 5,04 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 9,58 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 10,66 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,06 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com