KW 47: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 19.11.2023 und dem 24.11.2023. Stand ist der 24.11.2023.
Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -4,23 Prozent
Platz 31: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -3,49 Prozent
Platz 30: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,40 Prozent
Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,38 Prozent
Platz 28: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -3,29 Prozent
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -3,20 Prozent
Platz 26: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,97 Prozent
Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -2,84 Prozent
Platz 24: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -2,40 Prozent
Platz 23: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,84 Prozent
Platz 22: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -1,20 Prozent
Platz 21: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,21 Prozent
Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,15 Prozent
Platz 19: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 18: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 17: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,29 Prozent
Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,29 Prozent
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,29 Prozent
Platz 14: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,34 Prozent
Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,63 Prozent
Platz 12: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,98 Prozent
Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,13 Prozent
Platz 10: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 1,46 Prozent
Platz 9: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 1,58 Prozent
Platz 8: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,68 Prozent
Platz 7: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,69 Prozent
Platz 6: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 2,23 Prozent
Platz 5: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 4: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,27 Prozent
Platz 3: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 3,52 Prozent
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 4,68 Prozent
Platz 1: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 8,41 Prozent
