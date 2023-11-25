DAX16.029 +0,2%ESt504.372 +0,3%MSCIW3.015 +0,2%Dow35.390 +0,3%Nas14.251 -0,1%Bitcoin34.483 +0,1%Euro1,0941 +0,3%Öl80,23 -1,3%Gold2.002 ±0,0%
Ruhiger Handel am Black Friday: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- DAX geht über der 16.000er-Marke ins Wochenende -- Bitcoin zeitweise über 38.000 US-Dollar -- NVIDIA, Tesla, VW, Amazon im Fokus
KW 47: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 47: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 47: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

25.11.23 03:10 Uhr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 47

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 19.11.2023 und dem 24.11.2023. Stand ist der 24.11.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 30: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 28: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 7: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 8,41 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis