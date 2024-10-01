DAX19.325 -0,8%ESt505.000 -1,3%MSCIW3.723 ±-0,0%Dow42.330 ±0,0%Nas18.189 +0,4%Bitcoin56.829 ±-0,0%Euro1,1140 ±0,0%Öl71,80 +0,1%Gold2.637 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 NIO A2N4PB Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9 Bayer BAY001 Alibaba A117ME Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Stellantis A2QL01 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Gewinnmitnahmen: Dow schlussendlich leichter -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Massenrückruf bei BYD -- VW mit Gewinnwarnung -- Tesla, Alibaba, JD.com, thyssenkrupp, Stellantis, NIO, BayWa im Fokus
Top News
September 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat September 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Nicht nur NVIDIA: Bei diesen Chip-Aktien rechnen Analysten mit einem vielversprechenden Umsatzwachstum Nicht nur NVIDIA: Bei diesen Chip-Aktien rechnen Analysten mit einem vielversprechenden Umsatzwachstum
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2024: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

01.10.24 02:39 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye oder Crash? Die explosiven Entwicklungen von Öl, Gold und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.609,89 USD -36,78 USD -1,39%
News
Baumwolle
0,74 USD 0,03 USD 3,57%
News
Bleipreis
2.051,28 USD -25,72 USD -1,24%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,53 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,13%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
96,50 EUR -0,30 EUR -0,31%
News
Eisenerzpreis
92,98 USD 0,44 USD 0,47%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,90 USD -0,01 USD -0,45%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.636,93 USD 2,07 USD 0,08%
News
Haferpreis
3,90 USD -0,03 USD -0,70%
News
Heizölpreis
56,27 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
521,00 USD -13,50 USD -2,53%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,72 USD 0,03 USD 1,02%
News
Kakaopreis
5.268,00 GBP -232,00 GBP -4,22%
News
Kohlepreis
119,00 USD 4,00 USD 3,48%
News
Kupferpreis
9.691,84 USD -154,52 USD -1,57%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,84 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,82 USD 0,00 USD 0,15%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,82 USD 0,00 USD 0,15%
News
Maispreis
4,22 USD -0,02 USD -0,47%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,46 USD -0,01 USD -0,42%
News
Milchpreis
23,30 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
625,05 USD 0,40 USD 0,06%
News
Nickelpreis
17.004,00 USD 350,50 USD 2,10%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
71,76 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
68,23 USD -0,06 USD -0,09%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,60 USD -0,11 USD -2,29%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.005,50 USD 2,50 USD 0,25%
News
Palmölpreis
4.126,00 MYR -34,00 MYR -0,82%
News
Platinpreis
985,00 USD 4,00 USD 0,41%
News
Rapspreis
471,25 EUR 2,00 EUR 0,43%
News
Reispreis
15,21 USD -0,03 USD -0,20%
News
Silberpreis
31,32 USD 0,15 USD 0,48%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
343,00 USD -1,40 USD -0,41%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,44 USD 0,01 USD 2,74%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,48 USD -0,09 USD -0,80%
News
Super Benzin
1,63 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,18%
News
Uranpreis
81,90 USD 0,25 USD 0,31%
News
Weizenpreis
221,75 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,57%
News
Zinkpreis
3.075,25 USD 29,85 USD 0,98%
News
Zinnpreis
33.311,50 USD 884,50 USD 2,73%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,23 USD -0,00 USD -0,48%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im dritten Quartal 2024.

Platz 24: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2024 und dem 30.09.2024. Stand ist der 30.09.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Reispreis

Reispreis: -15,39 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -14,37 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -12,77 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -11,87 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -11,70 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -10,21 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -8,62 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,52 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 14: Maispreis

Maispreis: -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -5,92 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,77 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 11: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 9,29 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 12,74 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 3: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 13,18 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 20,72 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 22,22 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis