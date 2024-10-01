Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2024: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 24: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2024 und dem 30.09.2024. Stand ist der 30.09.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Reispreis
Reispreis: -15,39 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -14,37 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -12,77 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -11,87 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -11,70 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 18: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -10,21 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -8,62 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -6,83 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,52 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 14: Maispreis
Maispreis: -6,05 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -5,92 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,77 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 11: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -3,85 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -3,52 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 9: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 3,89 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 9,29 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 12,74 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 3: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 13,18 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 20,72 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 22,22 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
