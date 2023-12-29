DAX16.752 +0,3%ESt504.522 +0,2%MSCIW3.169 ±0,0%Dow37.690 -0,1%Nas15.011 -0,6%Bitcoin41.182 +2,9%Euro1,1026 -0,2%Öl78,27 -0,1%Gold2.070 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens 723610 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Letzter Handelstag des Börsenjahres 2023: DAX geht etwas fester aus dem Jahr -- US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss leichter -- SAP und Siemens wieder in den globalen Top-100 -- SIGNA, SNB, VW im Fokus
Top News
Neuer Konkurrent zum Tesla Model Y - BYD bald Marktführer?
Nach starkem Börsenjahr 2023: Rekord-DAX muss sich Realitäts-Check stellen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2023: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

02.01.24 04:25 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye: Gewinner und Verlierer enthüllt | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.384,20 USD 13,70 USD 0,58%
News
Baumwolle
0,81 USD -0,00 USD -0,04%
News
Bleipreis
2.031,00 USD -22,35 USD -1,09%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,69 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,24%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
109,75 EUR 1,55 EUR 1,43%
News
Eisenerzpreis
136,37 USD 0,21 USD 0,15%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,64 USD 0,10 USD 4,06%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.069,93 USD 7,18 USD 0,35%
News
Haferpreis
3,88 USD 0,02 USD 0,39%
News
Heizölpreis
67,89 USD 0,26 USD 0,39%
News
Holzpreis
544,00 USD -3,00 USD -0,55%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,88 USD -0,09 USD -4,56%
News
Kakaopreis
3.509,00 GBP -42,00 GBP -1,18%
News
Kohlepreis
118,00 USD 1,00 USD 0,85%
News
Kupferpreis
8.475,30 USD -53,95 USD -0,63%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,74 USD 0,02 USD 1,36%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,68 USD -0,00 USD -0,47%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,68 USD -0,00 USD -0,47%
News
Maispreis
4,71 USD -0,04 USD -0,74%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,22 USD -0,01 USD -0,29%
News
Milchpreis
16,11 USD 0,01 USD 0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
634,65 USD 0,20 USD 0,03%
News
Nickelpreis
16.275,00 USD -127,50 USD -0,78%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
78,27 USD -0,11 USD -0,14%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
72,68 USD 0,65 USD 0,90%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,20 USD -0,10 USD -2,91%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.097,00 USD -7,00 USD -0,63%
News
Palmölpreis
3.675,00 MYR 16,00 MYR 0,44%
News
Platinpreis
991,50 USD -3,50 USD -0,35%
News
Rapspreis
438,00 EUR -3,25 EUR -0,74%
News
Reispreis
17,28 USD 0,12 USD 0,70%
News
Silberpreis
23,95 USD 0,17 USD 0,71%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
385,60 USD -3,60 USD -0,92%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,48 USD 0,00 USD 0,65%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,92 USD -0,13 USD -0,98%
News
Super Benzin
1,71 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,18%
News
Uranpreis
91,35 USD 1,20 USD 1,31%
News
Weizenpreis
222,75 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,56%
News
Zinkpreis
2.640,25 USD 20,50 USD 0,78%
News
Zinnpreis
25.150,00 USD -199,00 USD -0,79%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD -0,01 USD -6,31%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im vierten Quartal 2023.

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2023 und dem 31.12.2023. Stand ist der 31.12.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -28,36 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -23,08 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -20,46 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -18,52 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -18,07 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -16,63 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -16,38 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -12,95 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -11,90 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -11,88 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -10,19 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -10,0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 18: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -7,50 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,57 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 6,34 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 6,50 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 7,46 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 24,50 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis