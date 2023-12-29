Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2023: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2023 und dem 31.12.2023. Stand ist der 31.12.2023.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -28,36 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 30: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -23,08 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -20,46 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -18,52 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -18,07 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -16,63 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -16,38 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -12,95 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -11,90 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 22: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -11,88 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -10,19 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -10,0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 18: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -7,50 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,57 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -6,02 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -4,72 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -3,33 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Reispreis
Reispreis: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 6,34 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 6,50 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 7,46 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 24,50 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
