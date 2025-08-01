DAX23.426 -2,7%ESt505.166 -2,9%Top 10 Crypto15,57 -2,7%Dow43.589 -1,2%Nas20.650 -2,2%Bitcoin98.058 +0,4%Euro1,1591 ±0,0%Öl69,52 -4,2%Gold3.363 ±0,0%
Rohstoffe im Juli 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

02.08.25 03:36 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im Juli 2025: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

Welche Rohstoffe haben im Juli Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Juli 2025.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.07.2025 und dem 31.07.2025. Stand ist der 31.07.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -10,53 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -7,73 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Maispreis

Maispreis: -6,19 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -5,95 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 28: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 24: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 7,71 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 7,90 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 8,53 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 9,15 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 20,93 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

