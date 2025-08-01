Rohstoffe im Juli 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im Juli Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.07.2025 und dem 31.07.2025. Stand ist der 31.07.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -10,53 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -7,73 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Maispreis
Maispreis: -6,19 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -5,95 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 28: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -4,38 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Reispreis
Reispreis: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,34 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 24: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,41 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 9: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 2,70 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 2,87 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 3,14 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 7,71 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 7,90 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 8,53 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 9,15 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 20,93 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
