Rohstoffe im März 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

03.04.25 03:28 Uhr
Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Rohstoffpreise im März 2025

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den März 2025 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.622,65 USD -51,95 USD -1,94%
Baumwolle
0,66 USD -0,03 USD -3,81%
Bleipreis
1.949,35 USD -23,40 USD -1,19%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,60 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,75%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
94,20 EUR -0,55 EUR -0,58%
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,99 USD -0,02 USD -0,57%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
3.146,51 USD 12,35 USD 0,39%
Haferpreis
3,54 USD -0,12 USD -3,28%
Heizölpreis
59,70 USD -1,59 USD -2,59%
Holzpreis
653,50 USD -15,00 USD -2,24%
Kaffeepreis
3,89 USD 0,11 USD 2,81%
Kakaopreis
6.776,00 GBP 474,00 GBP 7,52%
Kohlepreis
104,25 USD -1,95 USD -1,84%
Kupferpreis
9.813,48 USD -71,88 USD -0,73%
Lebendrindpreis
2,10 USD 0,01 USD 0,57%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,87 USD -0,00 USD -0,09%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,87 USD -0,00 USD -0,09%
Maispreis
4,53 USD -0,04 USD -0,93%
Mastrindpreis
2,89 USD 0,01 USD 0,23%
Milchpreis
17,08 USD 0,01 USD 0,06%
Naphthapreis (European)
618,59 USD -1,93 USD -0,31%
Nickelpreis
15.793,50 USD -51,50 USD -0,33%
Ölpreis (Brent)
73,22 USD -0,15 USD -0,20%
Ölpreis (WTI)
69,95 USD -0,76 USD -1,07%
Orangensaftpreis
2,59 USD 0,07 USD 2,89%
Palladiumpreis
967,00 USD -5,50 USD -0,57%
Palmölpreis
4.842,00 MYR 83,00 MYR 1,74%
Platinpreis
979,50 USD 2,50 USD 0,26%
Rapspreis
524,75 EUR -2,50 EUR -0,47%
Reispreis
13,25 USD 0,04 USD 0,30%
Silberpreis
33,65 USD -0,40 USD -1,17%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
285,90 USD -1,40 USD -0,49%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,48 USD -0,01 USD -1,32%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,18 USD -0,12 USD -1,14%
Super Benzin
1,70 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,29%
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
Weizenpreis
221,50 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
Zinkpreis
2.773,65 USD -43,10 USD -1,53%
Zinnpreis
38.563,50 USD 1.389,50 USD 3,74%
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD 0,01 USD 2,71%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im März 2025.

Platz 25: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2025 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -21,21 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -3,52 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 5,99 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 7,57 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 8,60 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 8,99 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

