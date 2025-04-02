Rohstoffe im März 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den März 2025 finden Sie hier.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 25: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2025 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -21,21 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -3,52 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,91 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 3,12 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,57 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 6: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 4,48 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 5,99 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 7,57 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 8,60 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 8,99 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com