Rohstoffe im September 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

02.10.24 02:24 Uhr
September 2024: Performance der Rohstoffpreise - Gold, Öl und weitere im Vergleich | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den September 2024 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im September 2024.

Platz 24: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 30.09.2024. Stand ist der 30.09.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -8,72 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -8,65 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -6,01 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,07 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 13: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 7,90 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 8,06 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 8,07 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 8,35 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Maispreis

Maispreis: 10,85 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 11,46 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 3: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 15,79 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 19,15 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 37,09 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

