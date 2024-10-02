Rohstoffe im September 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den September 2024 finden Sie hier.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 24: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 30.09.2024. Stand ist der 30.09.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -8,72 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -8,65 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -6,01 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -4,07 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 13: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 12: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 3,04 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 5,17 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 5,25 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 7,90 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 8,06 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 8,07 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 8,35 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 5: Maispreis
Maispreis: 10,85 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 11,46 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 3: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 15,79 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 19,15 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 37,09 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Weitere News
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com