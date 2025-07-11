AIR France-KLM Aktie
WKN A3EJGH
ISIN FR001400J770
Symbol AFRAF
AIR France-KLM Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Air France-KLM mit einem Kursziel von 8 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit Blick auf den Halbjahresbericht äußerte sich Analyst Harry Gowers am Sonntag vor allem optimistisch für IAG (" Positive Catalyst Watch") und skeptisch für die Lufthansa ("Negative Catalyst Watch"). Aber auch bei Air France-KLM sieht er gewisse Probleme auf den Transatlantik-Strecken./ag/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.07.2025 / 21:18 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.07.2025 / 00:15 / BST
Analysen zu AIR France-KLM
|08:26
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.25
|AIR France-KLM Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.25
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.07.25
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.07.25
|AIR France-KLM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
