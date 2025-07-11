DAX 24.255 -0,8%ESt50 5.383 -1,0%Top 10 Crypto 15,49 +2,9%Dow 44.372 -0,6%Nas 20.586 -0,2%Bitcoin 104.804 +2,7%Euro 1,1664 -0,2%Öl 70,46 -0,2%Gold 3.366 +0,3%
Heute im Fokus
Trump mit Zollhammer gegen die EU: DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen freundlich -- Neuer Bitcoin-Rekord -- Gewinnwarnung bei BASF und Brenntag -- AMC im Fokus
Top News
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie bleibt angeschlagen: Quartalszahlen könnten entscheidend sein Mercedes-Benz-Aktie bleibt angeschlagen: Quartalszahlen könnten entscheidend sein
Aufspaltungspläne bei Kraft Heinz: Gibt es noch Kurspotenzial für die Aktie? Aufspaltungspläne bei Kraft Heinz: Gibt es noch Kurspotenzial für die Aktie?
AIR France-KLM Aktie

10,88 EUR -0,30 EUR -2,68 %
STU
11,19 EUR +0,25 EUR +2,29 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 2,88 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,74 Div. Rendite 0,00%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

AIR France-KLM Neutral

08:26 Uhr
AIR France-KLM Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
AIR France-KLM
10,88 EUR -0,30 EUR -2,68%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Air France-KLM mit einem Kursziel von 8 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit Blick auf den Halbjahresbericht äußerte sich Analyst Harry Gowers am Sonntag vor allem optimistisch für IAG (" Positive Catalyst Watch") und skeptisch für die Lufthansa ("Negative Catalyst Watch"). Aber auch bei Air France-KLM sieht er gewisse Probleme auf den Transatlantik-Strecken./ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.07.2025 / 21:18 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.07.2025 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: AIR France-KLM Neutral

Unternehmen:
AIR France-KLM		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
8,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
11,19 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-28,51%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
10,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-26,47%
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,10 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu AIR France-KLM

08:26 AIR France-KLM Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.25 AIR France-KLM Market-Perform Bernstein Research
07.07.25 AIR France-KLM Neutral UBS AG
04.07.25 AIR France-KLM Neutral UBS AG
04.07.25 AIR France-KLM Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu AIR France-KLM

dpa-afx Lufthansa-Aktie von Delta-Prognose angetrieben
dpa-afx AIR France-Aktie leichter: AIR France-KLM erhöht Anteil an skandinavischer SAS
finanzen.net Juni 2025: Experten empfehlen AIR France-KLM-Aktie mehrheitlich zu halten
finanzen.net Mai 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der AIR France-KLM-Aktie angepasst
finanzen.net AIR France-KLM-Aktie: Was Analysten im April vom Papier halten
dpa-afx AIR FRANCE-KLM bestätigt Jahresausblick trotz Unsicherheiten - Aktie gewinnt
finanzen.net Ausblick: AIR France-KLM vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: AIR France-KLM gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
RTE.ie Air France-KLM to take majority stake in SAS
Financial Times Air France-KLM to take majority stake in Scandinavian Airlines
Zacks Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Zacks Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Zacks Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Zacks Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Air France-KLM (AFLYY) This Year?
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Stock?
RTE.ie Air France-KLM annual results top expectations
