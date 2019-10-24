finanzen.net

24.10.2019 09:46
Air Liquide Sell (Baader Bank)

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Air Liquide nach Umsatzzahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Die Erlöse hätten die durchschnittliche Marktprognose um rund 2 Prozent verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Markus Mayer in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Das Zahlenwerk habe die zyklischen Risiken unterstrichen, denen der Industriegasekonzern derzeit ausgesetzt sei./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.10.2019 / 08:25 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.10.2019 / 08:25 / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Air Liquide Sell

Unternehmen:
Air Liquide S.A.		Analyst:
Baader Bank		Kursziel:
110,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
116,85 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,86%
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
116,85 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,86%
Analyst Name:
Markus Mayer		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
131,80 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Air Liquide S.A.

09:46 UhrAir Liquide SellBaader Bank
09:46 UhrAir Liquide UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.2019Air Liquide buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.10.2019Air Liquide OutperformBernstein Research
09.10.2019Air Liquide buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.10.2019Air Liquide buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.10.2019Air Liquide OutperformBernstein Research
09.10.2019Air Liquide buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.10.2019Air Liquide kaufenDZ BANK
07.10.2019Air Liquide buyUBS AG
14.02.2019Air Liquide HoldBaader Bank
18.01.2019Air Liquide HoldBaader Bank
24.10.2018Air Liquide NeutralUBS AG
09.10.2018Air Liquide NeutralUBS AG
02.10.2018Air Liquide NeutralBNP PARIBAS
09:46 UhrAir Liquide SellBaader Bank
09:46 UhrAir Liquide UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.10.2019Air Liquide UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.2019Air Liquide UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.09.2019Air Liquide UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Nachrichten zu Air Liquide S.A.

Positive Entwicklung
Air Liquide-Aktie: Air Liquide steigert Umsatz und hält Prognose
Der Industriegasekonzern Air Liquide hat im dritten Quartal seinen Umsatz um 3,5 Prozent auf 5,45 Milliarden Euro gesteigert.
14.10.19
Musterdepot Handelsblatt: Kursverlust bei Air Liquide ist nur ein rechnerischer Effekt (Handelsblatt)
07.10.19
Schlechtes Omen für Linde? Air Liquide-Aktie verliert zweistellig an Wert (Börse Online)
30.09.19
September 2019: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Air Liquide-Aktie (finanzen.net)
10.09.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Citigroup hebt Air Liquide auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 131 Euro (dpa-afx)
03.09.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Air Liquide auf 108 Euro - 'Underweight' (dpa-afx)
31.08.19
Air Liquide-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats August (finanzen.net)
06.08.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: CS hebt Air Liquide auf 'Outperform' und Ziel auf 140 Euro (dpa-afx)
01.08.19
Air Liquide: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Air Liquide Aktie

+13,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,92%
Ø Kursziel: 131,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 0
Sell: 2
100
110
120
130
140
150
160
Kepler Cheuvreux
123 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
135 
Credit Suisse Group
140 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
150 
Deutsche Bank AG
145 
Morgan Stanley
130 
UBS AG
137 
Bernstein Research
140 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
108 
Baader Bank
110 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,92%
Ø Kursziel: 131,80
