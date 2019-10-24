|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Air Liquide
|SR5CM7
|10,20
|Unternehmen:
Air Liquide S.A.
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
110,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
116,85 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,86%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
116,85 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,86%
|Analyst Name:
Markus Mayer
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
131,80 EUR
|09:46 Uhr
|Air Liquide Sell
|Baader Bank
|09:46 Uhr
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.10.2019
|Air Liquide Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.10.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.10.2019
|Air Liquide Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.10.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.2019
|Air Liquide kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.10.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.2019
|Air Liquide Hold
|Baader Bank
|18.01.2019
|Air Liquide Hold
|Baader Bank
|24.10.2018
|Air Liquide Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.10.2018
|Air Liquide Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.2018
|Air Liquide Neutral
|BNP PARIBAS
|09:46 Uhr
|Air Liquide Sell
|Baader Bank
|09:46 Uhr
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.2019
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.2019
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.2019
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
