DAX 24.314 +0,3%ESt50 5.359 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 15,96 +2,9%Dow 44.860 -0,3%Nas 21.071 +0,2%Bitcoin 101.118 +0,4%Euro 1,1777 +0,1%Öl 69,16 +0,7%Gold 3.375 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank 514000 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 RENK RENK73 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: DAX in Grün -- Wall Street uneins - Neue Rekorde im Blick -- Tesla verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen -- D-Wave, Porsche, Amazon, Alphabet, BYD, Deutsche Bank, IBM im Blick
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Donnerstagnachmittag So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Donnerstagnachmittag
Warum der Euro zum Dollar etwas zulegt Warum der Euro zum Dollar etwas zulegt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Ãœbersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Handeln
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 914188

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

08:01 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi lobte am Donnerstag im Nachgang des Quartalsberichts die weiter relativ guten Gewinnaussichten des Lackekonzerns im anhaltend schwierigen Umfeld./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 00:10 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 00:20 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

14:21 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:26 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
08:01 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.07.25 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.07.25 Akzo Nobel Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx Akzo Nobel-Aktie mit schwachem Start - Quartal enttäuscht
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel 58 Euro
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 64 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie gefragt: Akzo Nobel zeigt wohl Interesse für Lacke-Geschäft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 61 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
RSS Feed
Akzo Nobel N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen