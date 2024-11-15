DAX 19.890 -3,6%ESt50 4.680 -4,1%Top 10 Crypto 10,65 -5,2%Dow 37.287 -2,7%Nas 15.347 -1,5%Bitcoin 71.494 +0,4%Euro 1,0942 -0,2%Öl 64,97 -1,7%Gold 3.019 -0,6%
164,68 EUR -7,36 EUR -4,28 %
STU
182,90 USD -5,51 USD -2,92 %
BTT
Marktkap. 2,56 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

15:41 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
164,68 EUR -7,36 EUR -4,28%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Seine Analyse der App-Store-Daten von Sensor Tower zeige, dass sich das Wachstum im März auf Jahresbasis und ohne Wechselkurseffekte auf etwa 10 Prozent oder auf 11 Prozent (berichtete Basis) verlangsamt habe, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.04.2025 / 17:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.04.2025 / 17:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 1000 Words / shutterstock

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 188,38		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,28%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 182,90		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,03%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 244,06

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

15:41 Apple Neutral UBS AG
14:46 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.04.25 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.04.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
24.03.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Trump-Politik verfehlt Aktien von NVIDIA, Amazon, Tesla, Palantir & Co. rot: Analyst sieht in Zöllen "wirtschaftliches Armageddon" für Tech Aktien von NVIDIA, Amazon, Tesla, Palantir & Co. rot: Analyst sieht in Zöllen "wirtschaftliches Armageddon" für Tech
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Start des Montagshandels ab
finanzen.net Verluste in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Start leichter
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in Rot
finanzen.net Verluste in New York: Dow Jones sackt zum Handelsstart deutlich ab
finanzen.net Neuer Hoffnungsträger für Apple-Aktie: Wie Alibaba bei der China-Wende helfen soll
UBS Apple – Deutliche Kursverluste
TraderFox Der Zollkrieg ist Gift für Apple! Die Aktie erlitt vergangenen Donnerstag ihren größten Tagesverlust seit fünf Jahren
finanzen.net Wie Experten die Apple-Aktie im März einstuften
Benzinga Apple Stock&#39;s Death Cross: Is The iPhone Maker Heading For A Rotten Summer?
Benzinga Tesla, Apple, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday&#39;s Pre-Market Session
Financial Times UK government attempt to keep Apple challenge private rejected
Benzinga Tesla, Nvidia, Apple And Other &#39;Magnificent 7&#39; Peers Tank In Monday Premarket: What&#39;s Going On?
Benzinga Apple, Facebook, And Google Become Bargaining Chips In US Trade War: EU Threatens Retaliation, UK Offers Tax Relief For Lower Tariffs
Benzinga Steve Jobs Believed Help Is Always Available If You&#39;re Brave Enough To Reach Out: &#39;Most People Don&#39;t Get What They Want Because They Never Ask&#39;
Benzinga Dow Nosedives Over 2,200 Points As Apple, Tesla, Nvidia Plummet: Investor Sentiment Dips Further, Greed Index Remains In &#39;Extreme Fear&#39; Zone
Benzinga Howard Lutnick Says Army Of Millions Will Build iPhones In The US, But Could Trump&#39;s Tariffs Make The Premium Apple Flagship Cost $2,300?
