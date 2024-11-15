Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 2,56 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Seine Analyse der App-Store-Daten von Sensor Tower zeige, dass sich das Wachstum im März auf Jahresbasis und ohne Wechselkurseffekte auf etwa 10 Prozent oder auf 11 Prozent (berichtete Basis) verlangsamt habe, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.04.2025 / 17:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.04.2025 / 17:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 188,38
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,28%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 182,90
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,03%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 244,06
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|15:41
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:46
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.04.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.03.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
