DAX geht mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- BMW steigert US-Absatz -- NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir, Plug Power, IONOS, Boeing, Rumble im Fokus
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 40

05.10.25 01:11 Uhr
KW 40: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.706,30 USD 3,15 USD 0,12%
News
Baumwolle
0,64 USD -0,01 USD -0,95%
News
Bleipreis
1.985,00 USD -2,50 USD -0,13%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,59 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
91,81 EUR 0,66 EUR 0,72%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,34 USD -0,07 USD -2,00%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.885,51 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
2,99 USD -0,01 USD -0,17%
News
Heizölpreis
58,91 USD -0,26 USD -0,45%
News
Holzpreis
615,00 USD 0,50 USD 0,08%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,88 USD 0,09 USD 2,28%
News
Kakaopreis
4.299,00 GBP -199,00 GBP -4,42%
News
Kohlepreis
91,70 USD -0,30 USD -0,33%
News
Kupferpreis
10.537,50 USD 82,50 USD 0,79%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,31 USD 0,01 USD 0,22%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,99 USD 0,00 USD 0,03%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,99 USD 0,00 USD 0,03%
News
Maispreis
4,20 USD -0,02 USD -0,42%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,57 USD 0,02 USD 0,67%
News
Milchpreis
17,21 USD -0,12 USD -0,69%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
535,58 USD 2,64 USD 0,50%
News
Nickelpreis
15.230,00 USD 120,00 USD 0,79%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
64,36 USD 0,04 USD 0,06%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
60,70 USD 0,01 USD 0,02%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,31 USD -0,01 USD -0,50%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.254,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
4.400,00 MYR -11,00 MYR -0,25%
News
Platinpreis
1.613,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
457,75 EUR -4,00 EUR -0,87%
News
Reispreis
11,13 USD 0,13 USD 1,14%
News
Silberpreis
47,98 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
270,90 USD -0,70 USD -0,26%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,49 USD -0,00 USD -0,40%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,17 USD -0,05 USD -0,51%
News
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,36%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
187,75 EUR -0,25 EUR -0,13%
News
Zinkpreis
3.057,00 USD -45,00 USD -1,45%
News
Zinnpreis
37.700,00 USD 1.325,00 USD 3,64%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,17 USD 0,00 USD 0,49%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 40

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 28.09.2025 und dem 03.10.2025. Stand ist der 03.10.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -10,96 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -7,84 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -7,36 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -5,54 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 13: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 4,93 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 5,52 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 5,66 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 18,31 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

