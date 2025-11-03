DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 44,28 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 47,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Alexia Dogani wertet den Bericht am Donnerstag positiv für die Aktien. Das operative Ergebnis habe den Konsens getoppt. Ein starker Free Cashflow sei ein Beleg für entschlossene Maßnahmen des Managements zur Kostensenkung./rob/ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2025 / 06:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2025 / 06:57 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: AIF
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
47,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
41,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,69%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
43,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,18%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
