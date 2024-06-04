DAX 18.509 +0,6%ESt50 4.993 +0,8%MSCI World 3.454 +0,0%Dow 38.711 +0,4%Nas 16.857 +0,2%Bitcoin 65.273 +0,6%Euro 1,0873 -0,1%Öl 77,25 +0,2%Gold 2.333 +0,2%
Inditex Aktie

46,11 EUR +2,07 EUR +4,70 %
STU
45,77 EUR +1,73 EUR +3,93 %
BTE
Marktkap. 136,98 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,18

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

UBS AG

Inditex Neutral

10:51 Uhr
Inditex Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
46,11 EUR 2,07 EUR 4,70%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 47 Euro belassen. Während das erste Quartal im Rahmen der Erwartungen gelegen habe, dürfte die derzeit starke Entwicklung der Geschäfte wahrscheinlich steigende Marktschätzungen nach sich ziehen, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 06:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 06:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Neutral

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
47,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
44,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,33%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
46,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,93%
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

