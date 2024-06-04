Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 47 Euro belassen. Während das erste Quartal im Rahmen der Erwartungen gelegen habe, dürfte die derzeit starke Entwicklung der Geschäfte wahrscheinlich steigende Marktschätzungen nach sich ziehen, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung./tih/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 06:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2024 / 06:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
47,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
44,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,33%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
46,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,93%
|
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|11:01
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:51
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:11
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.06.24
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:01
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:51
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:11
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.06.24
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:01
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:11
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.03.24
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.03.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.03.24
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.03.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:51
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.24
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.03.24
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.02.24
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital