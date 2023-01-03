DAX 14.365 +1,3%ESt50 3.932 +1,3%TDax 2.967 +0,8%Dow 33.136 +0,0%Nas 10.387 -0,8%Bitcoin 15.875 +0,4%Euro 1,0609 +0,6%Öl 80,72 -2,1%Gold 1.860 +1,0%
Microsoft Aktie

222,75 EUR -3,05 EUR -1,35 %
WKN870747 SymbolMSFT
236,25 USD -3,33 USD -1,39 %
WKN870747 SymbolMSFT
WKN 870747

ISIN US5949181045

Symbol MSFT

Microsoft Neutral

09:46 - UBS AG
Teilen
Microsoft Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Microsoft von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 300 auf 250 US-Dollar gesenkt. Analyst Karl Keirstead begründete das gesenkte Anlageurteil in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie mit erhöhten Risiken. Konkret verwies er auf die Cloud-Plattform Azure und die Office-Software. Zudem erscheine die Aktie inzwischen fair bewertet./tih/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.01.2023 / 01:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.01.2023 / 01:35 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Neutral

Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 250,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 239,58		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,35%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 236,25		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,82%
Analyst Name:
Karl Keirstead 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 316,38

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

