Microsoft Aktie
WKN 870747
ISIN US5949181045
Symbol MSFT
Microsoft Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Microsoft von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 300 auf 250 US-Dollar gesenkt. Analyst Karl Keirstead begründete das gesenkte Anlageurteil in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie mit erhöhten Risiken. Konkret verwies er auf die Cloud-Plattform Azure und die Office-Software. Zudem erscheine die Aktie inzwischen fair bewertet./tih/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.01.2023 / 01:35 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.01.2023 / 01:35 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 250,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 239,58
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,35%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 236,25
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,82%
|
Analyst Name:
Karl Keirstead
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 316,38
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|09:46
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.07.20
|Microsoft verkaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.11.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.09.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:46
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.18
|Microsoft Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|13.06.18
|Microsoft Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|30.04.18
|Microsoft Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|01.02.18
|Microsoft Neutral
|Macquarie Research