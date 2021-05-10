|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
108,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
160,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-32,50%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
151,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-28,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
208,70 €
