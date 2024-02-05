Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone anlässlich der Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal von 100 auf 98 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Insgesamt gehe es bei dem britischen Telekommunikationsanbieter weiterhin um eine Abwägung zwischen einer operativen Trendwende und Zukaufsmöglichkeiten, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf das deutsche Kerngeschäft gebe es immer noch einige Unsicherheiten./la/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 17:04 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 17:04 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
0,98 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,66 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,01 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
