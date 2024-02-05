DAX 16.881 -0,1%ESt50 4.662 +0,1%MSCI World 3.234 -0,4%Dow 38.380 -0,7%Nas 15.598 -0,2%Bitcoin 39.821 +0,3%Euro 1,0739 +0,0%Öl 78,48 +0,7%Gold 2.027 +0,1%
DAX schwächelt -- Novartis will MorphoSys schlucken -- Infineon senkt Prognose und reduziert Investitionen -- Bayer erleidet in Glyphosat-Prozess Schlappe -- Aurubis, Bechtle, BP, Toyota im Fokus
Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap. 21,69 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Buy

12:26 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Vodafone Group PLC
0,79 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,81%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone anlässlich der Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal von 100 auf 98 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Insgesamt gehe es bei dem britischen Telekommunikationsanbieter weiterhin um eine Abwägung zwischen einer operativen Trendwende und Zukaufsmöglichkeiten, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf das deutsche Kerngeschäft gebe es immer noch einige Unsicherheiten./la/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 17:04 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 17:04 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
0,98 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,66 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,01 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

